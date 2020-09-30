Family Business with Tamer Hassan

Family Business with Tamer Hassan. Picture: Global

Tamer tries to get to the bottom of what ‘family’ really means to all of us.

Tamer Hassan has lived a colourful life, ringing every last drop of opportunity from whatever he’s been faced with. But one thing has remained constant and kept him on the straight and narrow-ish... and that’s family.

Family Business is a new podcast series hosted by Tamer Hassan and in each episode he sits down with a very special guest from the world of sports, movies, the underworld and even his own flesh and blood as he tries to get to the bottom of what ‘family’ really means to all of us.

Tamer looks at how these experiences influenced the way they behave themselves as parents and delve into the good, bad and ugly stories that every family has faced at some point along the way.

Guest for series 1 include Ray Winstone, Big Narstie, Callum Best, Omid Djalili, Irvine Welsh, Jimmy Bullard and Dougray Scott.