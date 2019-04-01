Elis James and John Robins on Radio X podcast

1 April 2019, 06:00 | Updated: 1 April 2019, 12:05

Elis James and John Robins on Radio X
Elis James and John Robins on Radio X. Picture: Radio X

Listen to Elis James and John Robins on Radio X Podcast

Get the highlights from Elis and John's Radio X show and enjoy it at your leisure.

When two internationally-renowned stand up comedians meet, sparks will fly - Elis: Welsh, Swansea City fan. John: Bristolian, Queen fan. 

Download the podcast for the best moments of their Saturday show on Radio X, including the classics Humblebrag, the Shame Well, the Light Hearted Paper Review... all the favourites are here!

How To Listen

See more How To Listen

How to Listen to Radio X

How to Listen to Radio X

Download The Radio X App For iPhone, iPad & Android

Download The Radio X App For iPhone, iPad & Android

Listening to Radio X on FM Radio

Listening to Radio X on FM Radio

Listening to Radio X on DAB Digital Radio

Listening to Radio X on DAB Digital Radio

Listening to Radio X Online

Listening to Radio X Online

Listening to Radio X on TV and Satellite

Listening to Radio X on TV and Satellite