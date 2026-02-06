Radio X has the perfect Indie Love Songs playlist

Radio X Indie Love Songs live playlist. Picture: Global

Get ready for Valentine's Day with the very best Indie Love Songs. It's the perfect playlist to win over your crush... or tell your partner how much you care!

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and there’s only one way to win the heart of your intended: MAKE THEM A PLAYLIST.

You know the score: collect those romantic songs that sum up for feelings for that special person - play it at at the crucial moment and watch the LOVE flood in. SORTED.

In previous years, you'd either make a lovingly-sequenced C90 or even burn a CD, but this is 2026 and we do things differently here. It's all about the playlist.

Let us save you the effort - we present the Radio X Indie Love Songs Playlist.

Artists include Arctic Monkeys, The Maccabees, Blossoms, The Kooks and Wolf Alice

There are songs for romance, songs for weddings, and songs for when love is eXclusive...

Simply download Global Player, dial up our Love Songs Playlist and let the romance commence!

