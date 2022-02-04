Head back to the 00s with the Radio X Indie Sleaze live playlist!

4 February 2022, 19:19

Take a trip back in time with the Radio X Indie Sleaze live playlist
Take a trip back in time with the Radio X Indie Sleaze live playlist. Picture: Radio X

Radio X has put together an incredible live playlist of the very best indie classics from the early 00s. get involved!

Indie Sleaze is the trend everyone's talking about, yeah?

If you're a veteran of the late noughties, you'll know that fashion loved a bit of Indie Rock.

What is the Indie Sleaze trend and is Gen Z adopting it?

Bands like The Strokes had us buying Converse, Kate Moss was rarely seen out of denim hotpants, and a skinny jeans, deep V shirt and leather jacket combo were du jour among men.

The King and Queen of Indie Sleaze: Pete Doherty and Kate Moss at Glastonbury 2007
The King and Queen of Indie Sleaze: Pete Doherty and Kate Moss at Glastonbury 2007. Picture: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

The era has been tagged Indie Sleaze, with journalists and tastemakers predicting the return of the look among Gen Z.

So if you're gonna get the Indie Sleaze look, you're gonna need the soundtrack to go with it!

Radio X has put together a live playlist of the very best indie classics from the early 00s - and Global Player is the place to listen to it.

Editors, Dirty Pretty Things, CSS, The King Blues, Babyshambles, Ladyhawke and many more all feature.

So crack open a can of Red Stripe, spill a bit on your winkle pickers and adjust your pork-pie hat, because it's essential listening!

