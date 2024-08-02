Listen to Radio X's Britpop playlist

2 August 2024, 17:36 | Updated: 2 August 2024, 17:39

Radio X Britpop is available on Global Player
Radio X Britpop is available on Global Player. Picture: Radio X

Get the best music from the era that brought you Oasis, Blur, Pulp, Suede and The Charlatans - only at Global Player!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Britpop spawned some of this country's best-known and most successful artists and put music at the forefront of the British lifestyle.

As we celebrate three decades of the release of Definitely Maybe - the generation-defining debut album from Oasis - Radio X presents a playlist honouring a genre that dominated the charts in the mid 90s.

Listen now on Global Player

And if you're listening on Alexa, just say:

"Alexa, ask Global Player to play Radio X Britpop!”

Download Global Player for free!
Download Global Player for free! Picture: Global

How To Listen

You can listen to Radio X across multiple platforms

All the ways you can listen to Radio X

Radio X Live Playlists

Radio X Britpop

Radio X Festival Favourites

Radio X Best Of British 2024

Radio X Chilled

Live Playlists

Gold Jukebox Classics

Classic FM Revision

Smooth Chill Lo-fi Focus

Music From The Movies

Latest Podcasts

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

Bandsplain

Shaun Keaveny's Daily Grind