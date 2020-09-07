LISTEN: Declan McKenna Indie Night Mixtape

7 September 2020, 11:50 | Updated: 7 September 2020, 11:59

Declan McKenna 2020
Declan McKenna 2020. Picture: Chalk Press Agency

Declan joined Rich Wolfenden on the Radio X Indie Night and chose 30 minutes of his favourite floor fillers.

British singer-songwriter Declan McKenna has just released his second solo album, Zeros.

The Enfield-born singer-songwriter who won Glastonbury's Emerging Talent competition in 2015 and issued his debut album What Do You Think Abut The Car? in 2017.

The follow-up includes the singles Beautiful Faces, The Key to Life on Earth and Daniel, You're Still A Child, which have been enjoying plenty of airplay on Radio X.

So, what better time to invite Declan to compile a special playlist for Radio X and play it out on The Indie Night with Rich Wolfenden?

If you missed the show, you can listen back to Declan's half-hour of curated indie bangers via Global Player here.

