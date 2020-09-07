LISTEN: Declan McKenna Indie Night Mixtape
Declan joined Rich Wolfenden on the Radio X Indie Night and chose 30 minutes of his favourite floor fillers.
British singer-songwriter Declan McKenna has just released his second solo album, Zeros.
The Enfield-born singer-songwriter who won Glastonbury's Emerging Talent competition in 2015 and issued his debut album What Do You Think Abut The Car? in 2017.
The follow-up includes the singles Beautiful Faces, The Key to Life on Earth and Daniel, You're Still A Child, which have been enjoying plenty of airplay on Radio X.
So, what better time to invite Declan to compile a special playlist for Radio X and play it out on The Indie Night with Rich Wolfenden?
