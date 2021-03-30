Radio X Best Of British returns Easter Monday

Radio X Best Of British 2021. Picture: Radio X

Our sixth annual poll of the Best British Songs Of All Time returns over the Easter Weekend on Radio X - don't miss it!

Radio X has asked YOU to name the Best British Song Of All Time.

The British Isles have given us some of the finest artists and songwriters in music history. But who are the greatest?

On Bank Holiday Easter Monday, Radio X will be counting down the Best British Songs Of All Time in our sixth annual poll. Last year, Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody took home the title. Will it keep the crown in 2021?

Could Oasis or Arctic Monkeys take the top spot this year? Could it be The Stone Roses or David Bowie? And how will new artists like Nothing But Thieves fare in the 2021 chart?

The Top 100 countdown will take place on Radio X on Easter Monday 5 April.

Grab a drink, message your friends, join us for the Best Of British 2021.

We’ll countdown the top 100 songs as voted for by you from 10am on Easter Monday.

Issy Panayis will be kicking off the chart at 10am, before Dan O'Connell takes over at 1pm for his usual slot.

John Kennedy will then count down the final set of songs at 4pm, announcing this year's Best Of British winner just before 7pm.

You can listen to Radio X via Global Player, smart speaker, on 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester, online and on digital radio right across the UK.

Radio X will also be launching a very special playlist of the Top 100 on Global Player once we've announced the winner!

What will be the indisputable anthem that sits at No. 1 in Radio X’s Best of British?