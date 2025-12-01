Listen to the very best of Radio X at Christmas and New Year

We have special episodes and festive editions of your favourite Radio X shows across the Christmas and New Year period. See the highlights from the schedule here.

Radio X Is Ten Live with Škoda

Christmas Eve, Wednesday 24th December, 10pm

A decade of Radio X, celebrated at the O2 Manchester Apollo in November... with Circa Waves, Jake Bugg, Hard-Fi, a surprise set from hometown hero Liam Fray, and a blistering closing performance from local boys Blossoms - all broadcast in full for the very first time.

Blossoms play a headline set at Radio X is Ten Live with Škoda at the O2 Apollo Manchester on Monday 3rd November 2025. Picture: Matt Crossick/Radio X

The Chris Moyles Show Christmas Breakfast

Christmas Day, Thursday 25th December, 7am

Join Chris and the team on your Christmas morning as you stuff the turkey, open presents and treat yourself to a sherry… They'll be opening Secret Santas, getting calls from Father Christmas and more.

Toby Tarrant's Christmas Morning

Christmas Day, Thursday 25th December, 10am

Let Toby help you prep your Christmas lunch with some top tunes and some seasonal observations.

Toby Tarrant. Picture: Radio X

Johnny Vaughan’s Christmas Day Thang

Christmas Day, Thursday 25th December 1pm

JV, The Woodman, Dr Sunta Templeton and Producers Vin and Harry are back with a special festive edition.

Johnny Vaughan on Radio X. Picture: Radio X

Dan O'Connell's Indie Advent

Christmas Day, Thursday 25th December 7pm

DOC looks back at an eventful year on Radio X with some of the best music, the greatest guests and the most notable moments.

Dan O'Connell. Picture: Radio X

Oasis - The Road To The Reunion

Christmas Day, Thursday 25th December, 9pm

2025 witnessed the reformation of one of the most important bands in not only British music, but British culture. Dan O’Connell from Radio X looks back at the rise, the fall, and then the steps that led back to Noel and Liam Gallagher triumphantly taking to the stage together again.

Britpop Boxing Day with John Power of Cast

Boxing Day, Friday 26th December, 12pm

After supporting Oasis in their triumphant 2025 reunion tour, Cast’s John Power looks back at impact of Britpop with a festive twist.

John Power with his Cast bandmates in 2025. Picture: Press

Oasis - Live ’25 - The Set Re-Lived

Boxing Day, Friday 26th December, 2pm

Get madferit on Boxing Day, with every song from the Oasis Live '25 set, in order. A two hour show made up of previously recorded and released live tracks, and including songs released from the UK and Irish legs of the 2025 tour!

Noel and Liam Gallagher walk on stage for the Oasis Live '25 tour this summer. Picture: Joshua Halling/Big Brother Recordings

Radio X Record Of The Year 2025

New Year's Eve, Wednesday 31st December, 1pm

Issy Panayis counts down the best songs of the year, as voted for by the Radio X listeners... including the all-important Number 1!

Chris Moyles' New Year's Eve Platinum Hour

New Year's Eve, Wednesday 31st December, 4pm

Actually, it's three hours of hand-picked tunes to get your NYE started.

Radio X's Chilled All Dayer

New Year's Day, Thursday 1st January

Ease the hangover, and gently enter 2026, with back to back relaxed, acoustic, and sonically soothing tracks, as we simulcast with our sister station, Radio X Chilled.

