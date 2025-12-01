Listen to the very best of Radio X at Christmas and New Year
1 December 2025, 15:02 | Updated: 1 December 2025, 16:29
We have special episodes and festive editions of your favourite Radio X shows across the Christmas and New Year period. See the highlights from the schedule here.
Radio X Is Ten Live with Škoda
Christmas Eve, Wednesday 24th December, 10pm
A decade of Radio X, celebrated at the O2 Manchester Apollo in November... with Circa Waves, Jake Bugg, Hard-Fi, a surprise set from hometown hero Liam Fray, and a blistering closing performance from local boys Blossoms - all broadcast in full for the very first time.
The Chris Moyles Show Christmas Breakfast
Christmas Day, Thursday 25th December, 7am
Join Chris and the team on your Christmas morning as you stuff the turkey, open presents and treat yourself to a sherry… They'll be opening Secret Santas, getting calls from Father Christmas and more.
Toby Tarrant's Christmas Morning
Christmas Day, Thursday 25th December, 10am
Let Toby help you prep your Christmas lunch with some top tunes and some seasonal observations.
Johnny Vaughan’s Christmas Day Thang
Christmas Day, Thursday 25th December 1pm
JV, The Woodman, Dr Sunta Templeton and Producers Vin and Harry are back with a special festive edition.
Dan O'Connell's Indie Advent
Christmas Day, Thursday 25th December 7pm
DOC looks back at an eventful year on Radio X with some of the best music, the greatest guests and the most notable moments.
Oasis - The Road To The Reunion
Christmas Day, Thursday 25th December, 9pm
2025 witnessed the reformation of one of the most important bands in not only British music, but British culture. Dan O’Connell from Radio X looks back at the rise, the fall, and then the steps that led back to Noel and Liam Gallagher triumphantly taking to the stage together again.
Oasis: the road to the reunion
Britpop Boxing Day with John Power of Cast
Boxing Day, Friday 26th December, 12pm
After supporting Oasis in their triumphant 2025 reunion tour, Cast’s John Power looks back at impact of Britpop with a festive twist.
Oasis - Live ’25 - The Set Re-Lived
Boxing Day, Friday 26th December, 2pm
Get madferit on Boxing Day, with every song from the Oasis Live '25 set, in order. A two hour show made up of previously recorded and released live tracks, and including songs released from the UK and Irish legs of the 2025 tour!
Radio X Record Of The Year 2025
New Year's Eve, Wednesday 31st December, 1pm
Issy Panayis counts down the best songs of the year, as voted for by the Radio X listeners... including the all-important Number 1!
Chris Moyles' New Year's Eve Platinum Hour
New Year's Eve, Wednesday 31st December, 4pm
Actually, it's three hours of hand-picked tunes to get your NYE started.
Radio X's Chilled All Dayer
New Year's Day, Thursday 1st January
Ease the hangover, and gently enter 2026, with back to back relaxed, acoustic, and sonically soothing tracks, as we simulcast with our sister station, Radio X Chilled.
