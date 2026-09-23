Radio X launches new ad-free radio service, Radio X Plus
23 September 2026, 06:30 | Updated: 23 September 2026, 07:23
Radio X Plus is everything you love about Radio X, but without the ad breaks* – so you’ll hear even more music.
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Radio X has launched a new ad-free* subscription service, Radio X Plus!
Enjoy all the Radio X shows featuring your favourite presenters, without the ad breaks* and with even more great music, across Radio X and our sister stations Radio X Classic Rock, Radio X 90s, Radio X 00s and Radio X Chilled, whether you’re listening to live radio, Replay or Catch-Up.
In addition to ad-free* listening, Radio X Plus subscribers save 15% in the official Radio X merch store, enjoy priority access to events, and receive an exclusive, subscriber-only newsletter, for a sneak peek behind the scenes at Radio X. AND, as a Plus subscriber, you'll also get entries into our competitions every week, such as Cash Call.
*Ad-free applies to the removal of ad breaks. Sponsorships will remain.
How to subscribe to Radio X Plus
Ready to upgrade your listening and enjoy Radio X ad-free*?
Subscribe to Radio X Plus through Global Player
New subscribers can try Plus for free through the Global Player mobile app. The free trial is available on mobile app subscriptions only and is limited to one free trial per customer across any of our radio subscription packages.
After your free trial, subscriptions start at £4.99 a month, or £49.99 a year, and will include not only Radio X, but also our sister stations Radio X Classic Rock, Radio X 90s, Radio X 00s and Radio X Chilled.
Once subscribed, you can enjoy ad-free* radio across the UK via Global Player on mobile and laptop, as well as Alexa smart speakers, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Apple TV.
*Ad-free applies to the removal of ad breaks. Sponsorships will remain.
Subscribing to Radio X, step by step:
- You simply go to Global Player and select "Live Radio" .
- Click on Radio X and you’ll see a banner promoting Radio X Plus in the apps
- Click this to select your package and then using Apple Pay, Google Pay or a payment card you can complete the transaction.
- You’ve now got Radio X Plus! And you'll see the Plus badge on your subscriber content.
- It's that simple!