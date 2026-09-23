Radio X launches new ad-free radio service, Radio X Plus

Radio X Plus is for fans who want to get into even more music! Picture: Radio X

Radio X Plus is everything you love about Radio X, but without the ad breaks* – so you’ll hear even more music.

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Radio X has launched a new ad-free* subscription service, Radio X Plus!

Enjoy all the Radio X shows featuring your favourite presenters, without the ad breaks* and with even more great music, across Radio X and our sister stations Radio X Classic Rock, Radio X 90s, Radio X 00s and Radio X Chilled, whether you’re listening to live radio, Replay or Catch-Up.

In addition to ad-free* listening, Radio X Plus subscribers save 15% in the official Radio X merch store, enjoy priority access to events, and receive an exclusive, subscriber-only newsletter, for a sneak peek behind the scenes at Radio X. AND, as a Plus subscriber, you'll also get entries into our competitions every week, such as Cash Call.

*Ad-free applies to the removal of ad breaks. Sponsorships will remain.

Unlock ad-free listening. Picture: Radio X

Enjoy 15% off Global merchandise! Picture: Radio X

Access exclusives. Picture: Radio X

Enjoy one competition entry every week. Picture: Radio X

How to subscribe to Radio X Plus

Ready to upgrade your listening and enjoy Radio X ad-free*?

Subscribe to Radio X Plus through Global Player

New subscribers can try Plus for free through the Global Player mobile app. The free trial is available on mobile app subscriptions only and is limited to one free trial per customer across any of our radio subscription packages.

After your free trial, subscriptions start at £4.99 a month, or £49.99 a year, and will include not only Radio X, but also our sister stations Radio X Classic Rock, Radio X 90s, Radio X 00s and Radio X Chilled.

Once subscribed, you can enjoy ad-free* radio across the UK via Global Player on mobile and laptop, as well as Alexa smart speakers, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Apple TV.

*Ad-free applies to the removal of ad breaks. Sponsorships will remain.

Subscribe to Radio X Plus here. Picture: Radio X

Subscribing to Radio X, step by step: