Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World - how to listen

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed the World launches Wednesday 23rd April 2025 on Global Player and all major podcast platforms. Picture: Global

This is the story of the social media app that changed the face of the internet before it crashed and burned in just three short years. Vine was the future - until it wasn’t. How did a platform so popular and beloved just disappear?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Before TikTok, there was Vine – the six-second video app that defined a generation.

Now, Vine: Six Seconds That Changed the World, an eight-part documentary podcast series hosted by digital culture expert and host of internet comedy and commentary show Scroll Deep, Benedict Townsend peels back the layers of genius, chaos and betrayal that drove Vine’s spectacular rise... and its even more sudden collapse.

Launching Wednesday 23rd April 2025 on Global Player and all major podcast platforms, the series explores how Vine set the stage for today’s creator economy, becoming the springboard for the likes of Logan Paul, Joe Rogan, and MrBeast, long before TikTok dominated our feeds. To understand TikTok, or the modern internet itself, you need to understand Vine.

From viral moments to behind-the-scenes boardroom drama, this is the definitive story of a platform that captured lightning in a bottle – and changed internet culture forever.

With exclusive interviews from Vine’s co-founder Rus Yusupov, high-profile Vine creators including Aaron Crascall, Brandon Calvillo, Kenny Knox and Manon Mathews, and crucially, Twitter execs Karyn Spencer and Rich Arnold – who led the now-infamous meeting with top Vine stars that signalled the app’s unraveling – the series unpacks a pivotal moment in tech history.

In an age where chaos at the top is playing out in real-time across everything from Silicon Valley boardrooms to the White House, Vine’s collapse feels more relevant than ever. It wasn’t just a platform – it was a warning.

For the generation who grew up looping six-second videos on repeat, the nostalgia is real. Vine: Six Seconds That Changed the World taps into that distinct Gen Z sensibility – both chaotic and creative – that Vine so perfectly captured.

Known for his incisive takes on online culture through his YouTube series Scroll Deep, host Benedict Townsend brings depth and clarity to this story. He is a trusted voice on how the internet shapes our world, and here, he guides listeners through Vine’s brief but seismic impact with authority and insight.

Speaking about the podcast, Benedict said, "If you want to see a magical glint cross someone’s eye, ask them about Vine. Vine was not just another app, it shaped a generation’s sense of humour, influenced how we consume content and paved the way for platforms like TikTok.

"This is the story of a platform that burned bright and disappeared almost overnight. I cannot wait for listeners to join us as we uncover the twisting story behind one of tech’s most compelling successes… and implosions."

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed the World launches Wednesday 23rd April 2025 on Global Player and all major podcast platforms.