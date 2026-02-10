Up To Speed - the inside track on F1: How to listen

Listen to the Up To Speed podcast here. Picture: Global

Formula 1’s biggest names on the sport that’s a 200mph soap opera - the brand-new podcast hosted by Will Buxton, Naomi Schiff, David Coulthard and Jolie Sharpe.

Step inside sport’s greatest soap opera, Formula 1

Bringing together four of the most knowledgeable and entertaining voices in Formula 1, Up To Speed features an all-star presenting line-up: Drive to Survive star and F1 journalist Will Buxton, racing driver-turned-broadcaster Naomi Schiff, 13-time Grand Prix winner David Coulthard, and F1 presenter and content creator Jolie Sharpe.

Expect razor-sharp reaction, behind-the-scenes insight, blockbuster interviews and answers to the questions you’ve always wanted to ask! With their deep knowledge, expert analysis and infectious love for racing, Will, Naomi, DC & Jolie dive into the stories that matter - on and off the track.

It’s fast-paced, unfiltered and full of the gossip that keeps the paddock buzzing.

They’ll react to the weekend's race drama every Monday. On Thursday they’ll deep dive into the biggest stories of the week.

Up To Speed launches Monday, 16th February, with episodes twice a week on Global Player, YouTube and wherever you get your podcasts.

Watch the trailer for Up To Speed

Will Buxton says: "Formula 1 isn’t just about what happens on the track, it’s about the drama, the personalities, the moments you don’t see, and the questions fans are desperate to ask. Launching this podcast show with Naomi, David, and Jolie felt like the perfect way to open the doors a little wider. Between us we’ve lived and breathed this sport for years, and Up To Speed gives us the chance to react fast, go behind the scenes and have the kind of honest, opinionated conversations that we hope the fans will love!"

Naomi Schiff says: "Being at races week in, week out gives us a real sense of what’s happening beyond the headlines. This podcast is about sharing those conversations, moments, and perspectives with fans, and exploring what matters on and off the track. It’s honest, engaging and focused on the stories, questions and topics fans care about."

David Coulthard says: "Formula 1’s audience continues to grow every year, and with so much momentum in the sport, this feels like the perfect time to launch a podcast show like this. It’s a huge season for Formula 1, and we want to bring fans right into the heart of it. Expect big interviews, sharp analysis, and above all, a genuine passion and love for racing. We can’t wait to get started and for you to join us!"

Jolie Sharpe says: "Formula 1 has been part of my life for as long as I can remember, and this podcast is a chance to turn that into something fans can really be part of. I want people to come away with a deeper connection to the sport, from the conversations you don’t hear elsewhere to the atmosphere and moments that make race weekends so special. Sharing that experience with fans each week is what I'm most excited about."