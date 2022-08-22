The News Agents with Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel & Lewis Goodall: episodes, how to listen & more

The News Agents with Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel & Lewis Goodall. Picture: Global

Three of the UK's top journalists launch a new daily news podcast that lifts the curtain on the news that impacts our lives.

How do I listen to The News Agents podcast?

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

What is The News Agents podcast about?

The News Agents is a brand new daily news podcast hosted by the UK's top journalists Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall.

Launching on Global Player on Tuesday 30th August, Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel will host new episodes every Monday to Thursday, with Lewis Goodall fronting every Friday.

Maitlis, Sopel and Goodall will lift the curtain on big the news topics in the UK, the US and beyond, from politics to culture and everything in between. The podcast will feature interviews with the decision makers behind the headlines, providing exclusive insights into both breaking news and long-running stories.

Alongside its audio content, The News Agents will cut through the noise with an innovative daily news hub, hosting sharp video journalism and explainers on its social media channels @thenewsagents on Instagram and TikTok, @newsagentspod on Twitter, and @thenewsagentsofficial on Facebook and on YouTube.

Emily and Jon will present the podcast together every Monday to Thursday, while Lewis will lead the investigative journalism and be a big presence for the podcast’s on the ground reporting, as well as hosting solo every Friday.

The hosts join Global from the BBC, where Maitlis hosted Newsnight, Goodall was Newsnight's Policy Editor and Sopel was the corporation’s North America Editor.

Executive producer Dino Sofos is behind some of the UK's most successful news podcasts, including Brexitcast, Americast and the daily Newscast.