Oasis to release live album for 2025 reunion?

Reports suggest Liam and Noel could be releasing a live album. Picture: Simon Emmett

By Jenny Mensah

According to reports, the Manchester rockers will be offered a generous deal to commemorate the epic reunion gigs.

Oasis could be set to release a live album of their upcoming reunion tour.

Liam and Noel Gallagher will reunite on stage in summer 2025 and reports suggest they will be offered a generous deal to record the gigs for a live album.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "The Oasis reunion is an historic moment and these concerts will be talked about for decades to come. Many people around the brothers think they have to capture the shows.

"A live album of the Oasis reunion could be as iconic as The Who's 'Live At Leeds' in 1970 or Queen’s 'Live At Wembley ’86'.

"It would capture the rock ’n’ roll alchemy that happens when Noel and Liam are on stage together.

"By the time they’re playing next summer, it will have been 16 years since they last performed together and the sound will have evolved - and that is special.

"The concerts are a long way off and Oasis are focused on those shows at the moment.

"But Noel and Liam would be mad not to record their reunion in a live album."

The news comes as the Britpop legends prepare to announce what looks to be dates outside of Europe.

Taking to the official Oasis social media accounts, the band shared photos of billboards in locations in North America such as New York, Chicago and Toronto, Canada with bore the message: "Be careful what you wish for".

They also shared a billboard in Spanish, which prompted plenty of discussion from their South American fans.

So far, the rockers have announced dates on this side of the pond, which includes several homecoming shows at Manchester's Heaton Park and a whopping seven dates at London's Wembley Stadium.

See Oasis' UK & Ireland reunion dates for 2025:

JULY 2025:

4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th - Manchester, Heaton Park - ( SOLD OUT)

19th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th - London, Wembley Stadium -(SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 2025:

2nd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

SEPTEMBER 2025