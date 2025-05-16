Little By Little: Radio X Oasis Live '25 Reunion Tour Updates

Get the latest updates on the Oasis Reunion here. Picture: Simon Emmett/Press

As the reunion tour draws closer, Radio X Oasis will bring listeners all the latest updates on The Oasis Live '25 Tour and soundtracking the build up as fans prepare for the ultimate gigs this Summer.

With 50 days to go until the first Oasis reunion show, Radio X has launched a radio station dedicated to the band, playing non-stop supersonic anthems 24/7! Listen to Radio X Oasis here

Check back here for the latest news on the Live '25 tour, with info on live shows, setlists, stage times, travel info and more. Plus, we'll be digging into the history of the Manchester legends as we go along...

3h ago 14:49 On this day in Oasis: 17th May 2005 The Importance Of Being Idle video is filmed in Greenwich, with actor Rhys Ifans. It was a nod to the promo film for The Kinks' 1965 single, Dead End Street (read more about that here!) Radio X 3h ago 14:34 Happy 20th anniversary, Lyla! Incredibly, the first single from Don't Believe The Truth was released in the UK on 16th May 2005. Time flies, as they say... Radio X 4h ago 13:26 Radio X launches radio station dedicated to Oasis It's official - Radio X has launched a radio station dedicated to Oasis, playing non-stop supersonic anthems 24/7! To celebrate the legacy, spirit, and reunion of Oasis, Radio X - home to huge indie and rock tunes - has announced the launch of a pop-up radio station entirely dedicated to the band. Radio X Oasis is a must-listen for any fan of the legendary Manchester band, this station is definitely not maybe the best thing to happen to your speakers in years. It's a celebration of one of Britain’s most influential bands and will soundtrack the Summer for fans of Liam and Noel Gallagher. Radio X Oasis is available to listen to now, streaming live on Global Player, the official Radio X app, and DAB digital radio across the UK. Listen to Radio X Oasis now! Radio X 4d ago 16:21 Liam Gallagher says Oasis reunion “setlist is done” but this song hasn’t made the cut... Liam Gallagher says the setlist for the Oasis reunion is complete. Last year saw the rocker and his brother Noel announce their plans to get the band back together, while plotting dates in the UK & Ireland, North America, Australia, South America, South Korea and Japan. This week has seen the Oasis frontman has interact with his fans and when one asked on X if Hey Now! will be played at their upcoming gigs, the Manchester rocker replied: "The setlist is done and I'm afraid it didn't make it now don't take it personally and call me hurty names as it's not my fault we can't play them all". Liam's comments come a week after he reassured fans that Hello wasn't dropped from the setlist, despite reports that the opener to their sophomore album would be axed due to its connections with convicted paedophile Gary Glitter. A source told The Sun: "The lyrics of the song would obviously have been a good fit for the reunion tour but the band have decided to leave it in the past. It would be inappropriate to play it given its ­connotations to Glitter and his convictions.” However, when a fan asked Liam if reports were true, he replied: "We’ll be playing HELLO trust me". Radio X