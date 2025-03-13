Oasis confirm Live '25 reunion tour film is being made
13 March 2025, 13:16 | Updated: 13 March 2025, 13:48
Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight will helm the movie, which will be based around Liam and Noel Gallagher's reunion dates later this year.
Oasis have confirmed that a new film is to be made in conjunction with their Live '25 tour.
While no further details of the content of the film have been released, Steven Knight has been confirmed as the creator and producer. The BAFTA and Oscar-nominated writer, producer and director is best-known as the man who created the popular TV drama Peaky Blinders.
Knight has also known for writing David Cronenberg’s Eastern Promises, Stephen Frears’ Dirty Pretty Things and for producing, directing and writing Locke starring Tom Hardy. He's also created the BBC series This Town, depicting the rise of ska and Two-Tone in Coventry and Birmingham in the 1970s and wrote the script of the recent opera biopic Maria starring Angelina Jolie.
Directors of the Oasis film will be Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, who were responsible for the LCD Soundsystem live film Shut Up And Play The Hits, and the 00s NYC music documentary Meet Me In The Bathroom.
The film has no release date as yet, but further details are due to follow.
The last official Oasis films were Supersonic, the 2016 documentary about the band's career, which was directed by Mat Whitecross and 2021's Knebworth 1996, which depicted the Gallagher brothers' pair of monumental shows at the height of Britpop.
Oasis - Supersonic documentary official trailer
The Oasis Live '25 reunion tour kicks off at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on 4th July and winds up in São Paulo, Brazil on 23rd November. Tickets for all UK dates have now sold out.
All UK and Ireland shows will feature special guests Richard Ashcroft and Cast.
See Oasis' Live '25 reunion tour dates:
July 2025
- 4th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
- 5th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
- 11th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 12th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 16th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 19th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 20th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 25th July - London, Wembley Stadium
- 26th July - London, Wembley Stadium
- 30th July - London, Wembley Stadium
August 2025
- 2nd August - London, Wembley Stadium
- 3rd August - London, Wembley Stadium
- 8th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
- 9th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
- 12th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
- 16th August- Dublin, Croke Park
- 17th August- Dublin, Croke Park
- 24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium
- 25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium
- 28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
- 31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
September 2025
- 1st September - East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
- 6th September – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium
- 7th September - Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium
- 12th September – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros
- 13th September - Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros
- 27th September - London, Wembley Stadium
- 28th September - London, Wembley Stadium
October 2025
- 31st October - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
November 2025
- 1st November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
- 4th November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
- Friday 7th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney
- Saturday 8th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney
- 15th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- 16th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- 19th November: Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile
- 22nd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil
- 23rd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil
