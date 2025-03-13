Oasis confirm Live '25 reunion tour film is being made

Peaky Blinders creator Stephen Knight will produce the new Oasis tour film. Picture: Press/Simon Emmett

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight will helm the movie, which will be based around Liam and Noel Gallagher's reunion dates later this year.

Oasis have confirmed that a new film is to be made in conjunction with their Live '25 tour.

While no further details of the content of the film have been released, Steven Knight has been confirmed as the creator and producer. The BAFTA and Oscar-nominated writer, producer and director is best-known as the man who created the popular TV drama Peaky Blinders.

Knight has also known for writing David Cronenberg’s Eastern Promises, Stephen Frears’ Dirty Pretty Things and for producing, directing and writing Locke starring Tom Hardy. He's also created the BBC series This Town, depicting the rise of ska and Two-Tone in Coventry and Birmingham in the 1970s and wrote the script of the recent opera biopic Maria starring Angelina Jolie.

Directors of the Oasis film will be Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, who were responsible for the LCD Soundsystem live film Shut Up And Play The Hits, and the 00s NYC music documentary Meet Me In The Bathroom.

The film has no release date as yet, but further details are due to follow.

The last official Oasis films were Supersonic, the 2016 documentary about the band's career, which was directed by Mat Whitecross and 2021's Knebworth 1996, which depicted the Gallagher brothers' pair of monumental shows at the height of Britpop.

The Oasis Live '25 reunion tour kicks off at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on 4th July and winds up in São Paulo, Brazil on 23rd November. Tickets for all UK dates have now sold out.

All UK and Ireland shows will feature special guests Richard Ashcroft and Cast.

See Oasis' Live '25 reunion tour dates:

July 2025

4th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

5th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

11th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

12th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

16th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

19th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

20th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

25th July - London, Wembley Stadium

26th July - London, Wembley Stadium

30th July - London, Wembley Stadium

August 2025

2nd August - London, Wembley Stadium

3rd August - London, Wembley Stadium

8th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

9th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

12th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

16th August- Dublin, Croke Park

17th August- Dublin, Croke Park

24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium

25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium

28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

September 2025

1st September - East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

6th September – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium

7th September - Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium

12th September – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

13th September - Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

27th September - London, Wembley Stadium

28th September - London, Wembley Stadium

October 2025

31st October - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

November 2025

1st November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

4th November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Friday 7th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney

Saturday 8th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney

15th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina

16th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina

19th November: Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile

22nd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil

23rd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil