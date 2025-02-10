Liam Gallagher responds to Oasis tickets being cancelled: "I don’t make the rules"

Liam Gallagher performs At The O2 Arena in 2024. Picture: Chiaki Nozu/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis frontman has been quizzed by fans getting their tickets for the band's reunion shows cancelled.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Liam Gallagher has broken his silence on the cancellation of thousands of Oasis reunion tickets.

During the frenzy for their Oasis Live '25 dates, it was reported that over 4% (50,000) of tickets were advertised on secondary selling sites, despite the Ticketmaster's attempts to crack down and bots and touts.

At the time of the ticket sales, the band issued a stern warning to anyone selling or buying tickets on the secondary market with the promise to cancel tickets that weren't obtained through Ticketmaster or Twickets and make them available again.

However, last week saw fans begin to complain of their tickets being wrongfully cancelled, with Ticketmaster reaching out to them because it has been "identified that bots were used" to make the purchase.

Liam Gallagher has since been quizzed on his thoughts by a fan, two which he responded: "I don’t make the rules were trying to do the right thing it is what it is I’m the singer get of my case. (sic)".

I don’t make the rules were trying to do the right thing it is what it is I’m the singer get of my case — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 10, 2025

When the fan insisted they were not trying to get on the Manchester rockers' case and were simply asking if he'd seen the move, the Rock N Roll Star responded: "I see everything I work out."

I see everything I work out — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 10, 2025

Read more:

According to NME, Ticketmaster have advised anyone with queries to consult their Oasis Refunds FAQ page here.

Information on the FAQ page reads: "Following the messaging on the artist’s social media in the run up to the Oasis Live ’25 on sale, the tour’s promoters have advised that ticket agents Ticketmaster and See Tickets will, from 7th February, start the process of refunding tickets that are believed to have broken the terms and conditions put in place for the tour.

"These terms and conditions were successfully put in place to take action against the reselling of tickets through unauthorised secondary ticketing companies at grossly inflated prices for huge profit.

"The examination of ticket sales is ongoing and the results will be passed to relevant law enforcement once complete where appropriate. Refunded tickets will be made available again at face value in due course from the official ticket agent Ticketmaster. All parties involved with the tour continue to urge fans not to purchase tickets from unauthorised websites as some of these may be fraudulent and others subject to refunding.

"If fans do want to sell (or buy) Oasis tickets at face value they can do so through Ticketmaster or the band’s official resale partner Twickets.

"For ticket purchasers who believe they have had tickets refunded in error, refer to the email sent by the relevant agent when informed."

Oasis fan offers Heaton Park garden stay in exchange for tickets!

Read more: