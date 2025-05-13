Oasis have no plans for new music & reunion will be the "last time around," confirms co-manager
13 May 2025, 17:36
Oasis co-manager Alec McKinlay has discussed the much-anticipated reunion in a new interview and revealed what not to expect from the band.
Oasis have no plans to release new music and their much anticipated reunion will be the last chance to see the band.
Formerly estranged brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher are preparing to embark on their Oasis Live '25 dates this summer and their co-manager Alec McKinlay has discussed the most anticipated tour in decades in an exclusive interview for the Music Week.
Speaking in the special June edition of the magazine, McKinlay revealed how "bowled over" the team were by the "phenomenal" response to the news, which he admits "was way beyond our expectations.”
Asked if there will ever be a new Oasis album on the Big Brother label he added: "This is very much the last time around, as Noel’s made clear in the press. It’s a chance for fans who haven’t seen the band to see them, or at least for some of them to. But no, there’s no plan for any new music.”
Discussing the announcement itself, McKinlay admitted a "very limited" amount of people were in the know about the reunion and despite the time they took to plan it, it was still a "step into the unknown".
“The group of people who knew about it in advance was very limited,” said McKinlay. “We were working with people we trusted.
“We’d obviously been planning it for a while and the moment when it went live was a little bit of a step into the unknown in terms of how big the reaction would be. When it all hit home, it was just phenomenal. The reaction was very much one of, ‘Finally, some good news after all the nonsense that’s been going on in the world.’”
The Oasis Live ‘25 tour was the biggest concert launch the UK and Ireland had ever seen, but speaking of the global response, McKinley gushed: “Probably the biggest and most pleasing surprise of the reunion announcement is how huge it was internationally."
He went on: "Honestly, we knew it would be big here, and that doesn’t take much intuition. But looking outside the UK, we knew they had a strong fanbase, we did all the stats. We were quite cautious about what that would mean when it came to people actually buying tickets but we were just bowled over by how huge it was."We could have sold out half-a-dozen Rose Bowls in Pasadena and probably eight MetLife stadiums in New York in a day. We saw the ticket stats, we were watching what was happening and the demand was way beyond our expectations.”
Oasis Live '25 kicks off on 4th July 2025 at Cardiff's Principality Stadium and draws to a close on 23rd November at Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil.
The dates will also see the Gallagher brothers play seven nights at London's Wembley Stadium and five homecoming dates at Manchester's Heaton Park.
Oasis: the road to the reunion
See Oasis' Live '25 reunion tour dates:
July 2025
- 4th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
- 5th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
- 11th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 12th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 16th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 19th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 20th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 25th July - London, Wembley Stadium
- 26th July - London, Wembley Stadium
- 30th July - London, Wembley Stadium
August 2025
- 2nd August - London, Wembley Stadium
- 3rd August - London, Wembley Stadium
- 8th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
- 9th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
- 12th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
- 16th August- Dublin, Croke Park
- 17th August- Dublin, Croke Park
- 24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium
- 25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium
- 28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
- 31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
September 2025
- 1st September - East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
- 6th September – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium
- 7th September - Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium
- 12th September – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros
- 13th September - Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros
- 27th September - London, Wembley Stadium
- 28th September - London, Wembley Stadium
October 2025
- 31st October - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
November 2025
- 1st November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
- 4th November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
- Friday 7th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney
- Saturday 8th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney
- 15th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- 16th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- 19th November: Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile
- 22nd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil
- 23rd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil
