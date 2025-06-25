Bez talks "little earner" DJing at Oasis reunion after show parties in Manchester: "I'm rinsing it"

Bez from The Happy Mondays playing at Hastings Pier Weekender. Picture: Hugh Wilton / Alamy Stock Photo

The Happy Mondays legend has talked about landing the job as DJ for an after-party in a Manchester venue after the band's Heaton Park shows.

Bez has talked about his little "earner" DJing at an after party event for Oasis' homecoming reunion dates.

The Happy Mondays dancer and Manchester legend will be behind the decks at the New Century Hall after all five of the band's Heaton Park shows and he's admitted that he's "rinsing it".

Speaking to the Daily Star, the Step On icon said: “I’ve got a little earner out of Oasis going on tour. I’m rinsing it, it’s true.

"I’m DJ-ing at the after shows in Manchester if anybody wants to go, Nobody’s asked me to do the other ones yet but I can do.”

Bez, who also features in supergroup Mantra Of The Cosmos, also revealed his history with the band goes way back to the "scabby little" clubs.

"I was at their very first gig they played with Noel at Middleton,” recalled the 61-year-old. “Every gig were scabby little clubs. Alan McGee came up with Jeff Barrett to Manchester and were looking for Manchester bands to sign.”

Bez comments come after another name close to home and the mother of the Oasis brothers matriarch Peggy Gallagher has broken her silence on the reunion.

As reported by Metro UK, speaking to Ireland's Mail on Sunday, she said: "I was the instigator, yes. But sure, wasn’t it always going to happen at some time or other?

"It was their choice, of course."

The 82-year-old went on: "Look you can’t force them to do things they don’t want to do. You just have to say, 'Get on with it' and I said that."

Though Peggy is happy her sons are no longer estranged, she admitted that she'll be happy once the dates are over, because the whole thing makes her "stressed".

The Mayo-born pensioner said: "It’s great, because nobody wants their kids falling out, do they?"

"I’ll be glad when it’s all just over because it makes me get too stressed," she added.

Despite her anxiety over the upcoming shows, and recent knee surgery, Mayo-born Peggy does have one stop on the tour she is looking forward to.

"I’m hoping to get to the Oasis concert in Dublin in August if I can hobble around," revealed Peggy. "That’s my plan anyway… it will be great.

"I know the Irish fans are thrilled about it. There’s great excitement in Ireland about the reunion tour and it will be lovely to see family there, also my sister Kathleen. I am really looking forward to the Dublin one."

See Oasis' Live '25 reunion tour dates:

July 2025

4th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

5th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

11th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

12th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

16th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

19th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

20th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

25th July - London, Wembley Stadium

26th July - London, Wembley Stadium

30th July - London, Wembley Stadium

August 2025

2nd August - London, Wembley Stadium

3rd August - London, Wembley Stadium

8th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

9th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

12th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

16th August- Dublin, Croke Park

17th August- Dublin, Croke Park

24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium

25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium

28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

September 2025

1st September - East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

6th September – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium

7th September - Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium

12th September – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

13th September - Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

27th September - London, Wembley Stadium

28th September - London, Wembley Stadium

October 2025

31st October - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

November 2025

1st November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

4th November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Friday 7th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney

Saturday 8th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney

15th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina

16th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina

19th November: Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile

22nd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil

23rd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil

