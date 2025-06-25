Bez talks "little earner" DJing at Oasis reunion after show parties in Manchester: "I'm rinsing it"
25 June 2025, 11:30
The Happy Mondays legend has talked about landing the job as DJ for an after-party in a Manchester venue after the band's Heaton Park shows.
Listen to this article
Bez has talked about his little "earner" DJing at an after party event for Oasis' homecoming reunion dates.
The Happy Mondays dancer and Manchester legend will be behind the decks at the New Century Hall after all five of the band's Heaton Park shows and he's admitted that he's "rinsing it".
Speaking to the Daily Star, the Step On icon said: “I’ve got a little earner out of Oasis going on tour. I’m rinsing it, it’s true.
"I’m DJ-ing at the after shows in Manchester if anybody wants to go, Nobody’s asked me to do the other ones yet but I can do.”
Bez, who also features in supergroup Mantra Of The Cosmos, also revealed his history with the band goes way back to the "scabby little" clubs.
"I was at their very first gig they played with Noel at Middleton,” recalled the 61-year-old. “Every gig were scabby little clubs. Alan McGee came up with Jeff Barrett to Manchester and were looking for Manchester bands to sign.”
Read more:
- What did Oasis play at their first Glastonbury appearance?
- Why Oasis anthem Champagne Supernova makes Bonehead cry
- What did Oasis play at their first Glastonbury headline set in 1995?
- Peggy Gallagher opens up about the Oasis reunion, says she was the "instigator"
Bez comments come after another name close to home and the mother of the Oasis brothers matriarch Peggy Gallagher has broken her silence on the reunion.
As reported by Metro UK, speaking to Ireland's Mail on Sunday, she said: "I was the instigator, yes. But sure, wasn’t it always going to happen at some time or other?
"It was their choice, of course."
The 82-year-old went on: "Look you can’t force them to do things they don’t want to do. You just have to say, 'Get on with it' and I said that."
Though Peggy is happy her sons are no longer estranged, she admitted that she'll be happy once the dates are over, because the whole thing makes her "stressed".
The Mayo-born pensioner said: "It’s great, because nobody wants their kids falling out, do they?"
"I’ll be glad when it’s all just over because it makes me get too stressed," she added.
Despite her anxiety over the upcoming shows, and recent knee surgery, Mayo-born Peggy does have one stop on the tour she is looking forward to.
"I’m hoping to get to the Oasis concert in Dublin in August if I can hobble around," revealed Peggy. "That’s my plan anyway… it will be great.
"I know the Irish fans are thrilled about it. There’s great excitement in Ireland about the reunion tour and it will be lovely to see family there, also my sister Kathleen. I am really looking forward to the Dublin one."
Radio X Oasis is here!
See Oasis' Live '25 reunion tour dates:
July 2025
- 4th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
- 5th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
- 11th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 12th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 16th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 19th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 20th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 25th July - London, Wembley Stadium
- 26th July - London, Wembley Stadium
- 30th July - London, Wembley Stadium
August 2025
- 2nd August - London, Wembley Stadium
- 3rd August - London, Wembley Stadium
- 8th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
- 9th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
- 12th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
- 16th August- Dublin, Croke Park
- 17th August- Dublin, Croke Park
- 24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium
- 25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium
- 28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
- 31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
September 2025
- 1st September - East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
- 6th September – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium
- 7th September - Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium
- 12th September – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros
- 13th September - Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros
- 27th September - London, Wembley Stadium
- 28th September - London, Wembley Stadium
October 2025
- 31st October - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
November 2025
- 1st November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
- 4th November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
- Friday 7th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney
- Saturday 8th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney
- 15th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- 16th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- 19th November: Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile
- 22nd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil
- 23rd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil
Read more:
- Radio X teams up with the official Oasis Live '25 fan stores
- What did Oasis play at their first Glastonbury headline set in 1995?
- The Top 10 most popular Oasis songs... according to Radio X listeners