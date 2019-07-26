VIDEO: Watch the epic trailer for the Zombieland sequel starring Woody Harrelson & more

26 July 2019, 12:59

Get the first look of the sequel for the zombie comedy starring Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg and Emma Stone and find out when it's released.

The official trailer for Zombieland: Doubletap has been unveiled.

Ten years after the release of the original, the Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, and Emma Stone have reunited for a kick-ass sequel, which seed them battle zombies once again.

Watch the official trailer for the film above.

A screenshot of Woody Harrelson and more in the Zombieland: Double Tap trailer
A screenshot of Woody Harrelson and more in the Zombieland: Double Tap trailer. Picture: YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment

A press release reveals that the sequel, written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and Dave Callaham, will see the four slayers "face off" off against the many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors. But most of all, they have to face the growing pains of their own snarky, makeshift family."

Zombieland: Doubletap is released in cinemas on October 18 2019.

Watch Woody Harrelson take to the stage for a special performance with The Killers in 2017:

