Zac Efron’s Ted Bundy biopic Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile: Release date, cast, trailers & reactions

Find out when the much-anticipated film starring Zac Efron and Lily Collins is released on Netflix, see the trailers so far, and find out how and when to watch it.

Zac Efron has been hitting the headlines for his upcoming portrayal of American serial killer Ted Bundy in the forthcoming film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

The Hollywood star, who revealed he found it "almost impossible" to separate his job from his home life while playing Bundy, stars in the biopic about the infamous murderer.

Watch the latest trailer for the movie above, which hits Netflix and is released in the UK next month.

Find out everything you need to know about the film plus when to expect it and how you can watch it.

Watch the first teaser trailer for the film below:

When is Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile released?

The film, starring Zac Efron will be available to stream on Netflix USA from 3 May, but won't be available on Netflix in the UK.

The film will also be available to watch on Sky Cinema in the UK and in selected UK cinemas on 3 May.

Who stars in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile?

Alongside Zac Efron, Lilly Collins stars as Bundy's girlfriend Liz Kendall and Kaya Scodelario as Bundy's wife Carole Ann Boon. John Malcovich stars as Judge Edward Coward, who sent Bundy down in 1979, and Metallica's James Hetfield also makes a cameo a police officer.

See some of the rest of the cast here:

Zac Efron - Ted Bundy

Lily Collins - Liz Kendall

Kaya Scodelario - Carole Ann Boone

John Malcovich - Judge Edward Coward

Angela Sarafyan - Joanna

Sydney Vollmer - Babysitter

James Hetfield - Officer Bob Hayward

Watch Zac Efron talk about becoming Ted Bundy on Graham Norton:

