Workin' Moms season 5 recap, season 6 release date and will there be a season 7?

By Jenny Mensah

As Workin' Moms season 6 comes to Netflix, we look back at what happened at the end of season 5.

Workin' Moms has returned on Netflix for a sixth season and it's available to binge right now.

The irreverent Canadian sitcom - which stars Catherine Reitman, Jessalyn Wanlim , Dani Kind and Juno Rinaldi - has returned for another helping on the streaming giant.

As season 6 premieres on Netflix, can you remember what happened in season 5? Get the recap for Workin' Moms 5 here and find out what you need to know about season 6.

Workin' Moms season 6 is available to watch on Netflix. Picture: CBC/Netflix

What happened at the end of Workin' Moms season 5?

Anne is let go from her job for abusing prescription drugs and she's worried she's going to lose her license. She tells her husband to talk to Cheryl, but she tells him to apologise to her son, who he punched. He meets Bennett to apologise and he tells Lionel all will be forgiven as long as he agrees with the disparaging things being said about his family. He owns up to it to keep the peace, but when Bennett insults his daughter, he punches him for a second time.

Kate is feeling guilty about the Anne's book launch and ends up changing back her book cover, much to Sloane's anger. However, rather than sacking her she tells Kate she's going to keep her around in order to pay her mack the money she owes her. Eventually Kate walks out and hints at going it alone.

Jenny continues to lie about her pregnancy to keep her lover and colleague Malcolm, but things don't go to plan when he surprises her by taking her to an ultrasound and she actually turns out to be pregnant.

Kate welcomes the new team members to her company takeover and shares her aims to promote a healthy working environment.

Anne gets a call from her husband Lionel when she's at her book launch and it's not good news as he confirms Cheryl is pressing charges against him for punching her son.

The boy who sells cookies returns to the house and reveals to Kate that he thinks Nathan is his dad.

When is Workin' Moms season 6 released on Netflix?

Workin' Moms season 6 is available to stream on Netflix from 10th May 2022.

Watch the trailer for Workin' Moms season 6 here:

Will there be a Workin' Moms season 7?

Most likely. Nothing's been confirmed as yet, but there are positive signs signs that a Workin' Moms season 7 is on the cards. Firstly, Working Moms 7 is listed on the Directors Guild of Canada website. Secondly, back in April 2021, after the Workin' Moms' account promoted the season finale in Canada, they sent another tweet to clarify it was the season finale and not the series finale.

SEASON finale! Not series! — Workin' Moms (@WorkinMoms) April 11, 2022

If we do get a season 7, it's likely it won't be available on Netflix until at least 2023 as it also has to premiere on CBC in Canada first.

Workin' Moms seasons 1 - 6 is available to watch now on Netflix

