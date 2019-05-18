Why is Australia in the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 & what happens if they win?

As the annual song competition takes place in the Israel's Tel Aviv this weekend, we delve into the history of Australia's involvement.

The Eurovision Song Contest takes place this weekend, but you may have noticed not every country which makes it to the grand finale are actually anywhere near Europe.

The most notable of these in recent years is Australia, who have been participating in the competition since 2015 despite being on the other side of the world.

So why are Australia able to compete in the Eurovision Song Contest, and do they get to host it if they win?

Why is Australia allowed to compete in the Eurovision Song Contest?

In 2015, Australia was invited to help celebrate the competition's 60th anniversary by taking part in the competition.

Their addition to the contest was an instant hit, thanks to Guy Sebastian with Tonight Again, who finished in fifth place.

It was meant to be a one off thing, but as The Radio Times notes, our Aussie cousins were then invited to participate until 2023.

Something tells us they'll be a staple from here on out.

Who is this year's entry?

This year's entry for Australia features the magical operatic vocals of Kate Miller-Heidke with Zero Gravity.

What happens if Australia win?

We're afraid that if Australia DOES win, the Eurovision Song Contest won't be heading down under in 2020.

Instead the country has made a deal with a European country (which has not yet been revealed) who will hold it in their place.

Makes sense really, since Australia is an AWFUL long way to send all the contestants. Plus the time difference would make it a logistical nightmare.

