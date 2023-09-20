Who Killed Jill Dando? Netflix release date, trailer and what to expect

Who Killed Jill Dando? is released on Netflix in September 2023. Picture: Netflix

The murder of the British broadcasting legend is set to become the subject of a new Netflix true crime documentary series this month.

Jill Dando is set to be the subject of a new Netflix true crime documentary series.

The 37-year-old British broadcaster was killed in broad daylight on 26th April 1999 by a single bullet on her doorstep and despite it launching one of the biggest homicide investigations in the UK's history, her tragic murder has remained unsolved.

24 years later, a fresh look at the events surrounding Dando's murder is set to be released. Find out everything you need to know about Who Killed Jill Dando? including when it's released and what to expect from the docuseries.

When is Who Killed Jill Dando released?

Who Killed Jill Dando? will be released on Netflix on Tuesday 26th September 2023. It will be a three-part documentary series and all episodes will be available at once.

Is there a trailer for Who Killed Jill Dando?

You can watch the official trailer for the Netflix docuseries below:

Watch the trailer for Who Killed Jill Dando?

What can you expect from Who Killed Jill Dando?

The documentary will take a look at the life and career of Jill Dando as well has her unsolved murder with fresh eyes. The three-part series will feature archive footage highlighting Dando's work, footage of then-prime suspect Barry George's police interviews as well as new interviews with a host of key figures, including Jill's brother Nigel Dando - who is hoping the series will bring new information to light.

Netflix's synopsis on the show reads: "British broadcasting legend, Jill Dando, was killed by a single bullet on her doorstep in 1999 in broad daylight. Despite one of the biggest homicide investigations in British history, the murder remains unsolved. This three-part series takes viewers through the twists and the turns of a true crime mystery as her family, friends, journalists, investigators and lawyers wrestle with the question: Who Killed Jill Dando?"