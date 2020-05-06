Who stars in Space Force with Steve Carell & when is it released on Netflix?

6 May 2020, 14:46 | Updated: 6 May 2020, 15:24

Watch the first teaser trailer for the new Netflix series, find out who stars in the sitcom alongside The Office US star, and when it's set for release.

Space Force is set to be unleashed on our screens this month, and fans have already been given a glimpse of what to expect in a new teaser.

The comedy series, brought to us by the makers of The Office US and starring Steve Carell, sees him play General Mark R. Naird, who is assigned to lead a new military project. From the looks of the sneak peek, he's not up to the job and comes up against plenty of challenges.

Who else is in the all-star cast for Space Force and when can we expect it to air on Netflix? Find out here.

Steve Carell in the trailer for Netflix's Space Force
Steve Carell in the trailer for Netflix's Space Force. Picture: YouTube/Netflix

Who stars in Netflix's Space Force?

Alongside Steve Carell, the show will feature Lisa Kudrow, who plays Mark's wife Maggie, John Malkovich, who plays Dr. Adrian Mallory, Ben Schwartz (Sonic The Hedgehog) who plays F. Tony Scarapiducci and Noel Emmerich (The Walking Dead), who plays Kick Grabaston.

When is Space Force released on Netflix?

Space Force is out on Netflix from 29 May 2020.

