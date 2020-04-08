When is Killing Eve Season 3 released in the UK and will you be able to binge watch it?

The third season of the hit spy drama is due out early on iPlayer. Find out when it comes out in the UK and if there's an episode schedule.

We were all thrilled to hear that the third series of Killing Eve would be brought forward as everyone is stays at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The hit transatlantic spy and assassin drama - starring Jodie Comer as Villanelle and Sandra Oh as the titular character Eve - will be airing very soon this April, but will fans in the UK be able to devour it all in one go, or will we have to watch it on a weekly schedule?

Find out when Killing Eve season 3 is set for release in the UK and how and when we can watch it.

Jodie Comer in Killing Eve Season 3
Jodie Comer in Killing Eve Season 3. Picture: YouTube/BBC

When is Killing Eve season 3 released in the UK?

Killing Eve will be released in the UK on BBC iPlayer from 6am on Monday 13 April.

Can you binge watch Killing Eve season 3 episodes after that?

New episodes of Killing Eve will be streamed every Monday from 6am after 13 April, while it will be on terrestrial TV every Sunday from its first release date on 19 April.

We're afraid you'll have to watch it on a weekly basis like every one else... unless of course you choose to wait until the whole series has aired.

READ MORE: Killing Eve Season 3: Trailers, release date, plot, cast & more

READ MORE: Where is Jodie Comer from and what's her real accent?

