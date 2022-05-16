When is Harry Styles' Bedtime Stories? Full list of stars who've featured

Harry Styles is set to take part in CBeebies Bedtime Stories. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Harry Styles

By Jenny Mensah

The As It Was star has been confirmed for the popular series, which sees a celeb read a children's bedtime story. Find out when you can watch him and who else has appeared on the show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Harry Styles is the latest celebrity set to take part in CBeebies Bedtime Stories.



The former One Direction star will read Jess Hitchman’s In Every House, on Every Street on the children’s TV show, which takes place everyday at 6.50pm during the week with a different story being read each night.

The announcement means Styles will join a host of celebrities and public figures to take on the role, including Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, Elton John, the Duchess of Cambridge, Tom Hardy, Rose-Ayling-Elis and more.

Find out everything you need to know about the show, when Harry Styles' episode takes place and who else has been on bedtime stories below.

READ MORE: Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl for CBeebies Bedtime Stories

When is Harry Styles on Bedtime Stories?

Harry Styles will appear on CBeebies on Monday 23rd May 2022 from 6.50pm. He'll introduce his segment, with the lines: “Tonight’s bedtime story is about a house full of love and laughter.”

What is Harry Styles reading on Bedtime Stories?

Harry Styles is set to read Jess Hitchman's In Every House, on Every Street.

WATCH: Friends star David Schwimmer reads for CBeebies' Bedtime Stories

Elton John is just one of the huge names to appear in CBeebies Bedtime Stories. Picture: Rocket Entertainment/Ben Gibson

Which stars have been on Bedtime Stories? Full list:

Floella Benjamin

Justin Fletcher

Tom Hardy

Derek Jacobi

Bernard Cribbins

Sam Nixon

Richard Armitage

Shelley Conn

David Tennant

Keeley Hawes

Warwick Davis

Mackenzie Crook

Romola Garai

Colin Salmon

Sharon Small

David Harewood

Richard Fleeshman

Hermione Norris

Adrian Lester

Josie Lawrence

Annette Crosbie

Ronni Ancona

Kacey Ainsworth

Jake Wood

Diane Parish

Terry Wogan

Chris Packham

Matt Baker

Michael Rosen

Patrick Stewart

Fiona Shaw

Gina McKee

Shane Richie

Michael McIntyre

Sid Sloane

Tanni Grey-Thompson

Frances Barber

Lulu

Toby Stephens

Alex Kingston

Anna Maxwell Martin

Lee Ingleby

Meera Syal

Sheila Hancock

Shobna Gulati

Sanjeev Bhaskar

Susan Jameson

Liza Tarbuck

Kym Marsh

Tristan Gemmill

Charlie Higson

Kimberley Walsh

Shaparak Khorsandi

Mishal Husain

Matthew McNulty

Simon Pegg

Stephen Graham

Sally Dynevor

Stacey Solomon

Katy Hill

Dan Walker

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Damian Lewis

Adjoa Andoh

Peter Serafinowicz

Ashley Jensen

Maxine Peake

James Bolam

Robert Webb

Adil Ray

Nicola Stephenson

Ted Robbins

Guy Garvey

Angellica Bell

Sarah Alexander

Tom Hollander

Liz Carr

Anne-Marie Duff Anne-Marie Duff

Ellie Harrison

Ben Bailey Smith

Charlie Condou

Ben Faulks

Lesley Manville

Sue Johnston

Edith Bowman

Michael Underwood

James McAvoy

Ranj Singh

Mark Rhodes

Mark Bonnar

Annette Badland

Celia Imrie

Arthur Darvill

Sharon D Clarke

Natalie Dormer

Emilia Fox

Jonas Armstrong

Rob Brydon

Tom Ward

Will Mellor

Holly Willoughby

Phina Oruche

Sarah Gordy

Sally Phillips

Nicky Campbell

Dominic Wood

Maggie Aderin-Pocock

Rosamund Pike

Aaron McCusker

Frank Skinner

Isla Fisher

Maureen Lipman

Nadiya Hussain

Suranne Jones

Pearl Mackie

Jennie McAlpine

Jonathan 'J.B.' Gill

Matt Berry

Katie Piper

Will Young

Clare Balding

Simon Callow

Ore Oduba

Manish Bhasin

Nihal Arthanyake

Samuel West

Shaun Dooley

Tom Fletcher

Peter Dalton

Josh Homme

Eddie Redmayne

Emily Watson

Chris Evans

David Walliams

Jessica Ennis-Hill

Jodie Whittaker

Rick Wakeman

Olly Murs

Shauna Shim

Chris Kamara

Greg James

Laura Haddock

George Ezra

Gregory Porter

Vicky McClure

Joanna Page

Romesh Ranganathan

Rick Astley

Luke Evans

Sinéad Keenan

Helen George

Oti Mabuse

Kristin Scott Thomas

Sam Mendes

Joe Wicks

Chris Ramsey

Cat Deeley

Rosie Ramsey

J.J. Chalmers

Rag'n'Bone Man

Julie Graham

Kenneth Branagh

David Hasselhoff

Lisa Riley

Louise Minchin

Chris Johnson

Mary-Anne Hobbs

Esther Hall

Alex Polizzi

Dolly Parton

Orlando Bloom

Rob Delaney

Chris Hoy

Alesha Dixon

Mark Ronson

Robbie Williams

Annie Price

David Schwimmer

Björn Ulvaeus

Regé-Jean Page

Felicity Jones

Tom Ellis

Dave Grohl

Simon Le Bon

Rhys Stephenson

Alice Dearing

Stephen Fry

Gary Barlow

Brian Cox

David Rudman

Gemma Hunt

Eve Myles

Andy Day

Matt Vogel

Rebecca Keatley

Cat Sandion

Cerrie Burnell

Ben Cajee

Tim Peake

Ewan McGregor

Elton John

Janet Ellis

Radzi Chinyanganya

Tchéky Karyo

Idina Menzel

Michael Palin

Xand van Tulleken

Chris van Tulleken

David Olusoga

Ryan Reynolds

Tom Hiddleston

Chris O'Dowd

Ed Sheeran

Reese Witherspoon

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge

Sue Perkins

Ellie Goulding

Josh Widdicombe

Gok Wan Gok Wan

Alex Brooke

Rose Ayling-Ellis

READ MORE: Tom Hardy to return to CBeebies Bedtime Stories for one whole week