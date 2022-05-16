When is Harry Styles' Bedtime Stories? Full list of stars who've featured
16 May 2022, 16:20 | Updated: 16 May 2022, 16:49
The As It Was star has been confirmed for the popular series, which sees a celeb read a children's bedtime story. Find out when you can watch him and who else has appeared on the show.
Harry Styles is the latest celebrity set to take part in CBeebies Bedtime Stories.
The former One Direction star will read Jess Hitchman’s In Every House, on Every Street on the children’s TV show, which takes place everyday at 6.50pm during the week with a different story being read each night.
The announcement means Styles will join a host of celebrities and public figures to take on the role, including Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, Elton John, the Duchess of Cambridge, Tom Hardy, Rose-Ayling-Elis and more.
Find out everything you need to know about the show, when Harry Styles' episode takes place and who else has been on bedtime stories below.
When is Harry Styles on Bedtime Stories?
Harry Styles will appear on CBeebies on Monday 23rd May 2022 from 6.50pm. He'll introduce his segment, with the lines: “Tonight’s bedtime story is about a house full of love and laughter.”
📢 Harry Styles. #CBeebiesBedtimeStories, 23 May at 6.50pm then @bbciplayer.@HSHQ @Harry_Styles— BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) May 16, 2022
What is Harry Styles reading on Bedtime Stories?
Harry Styles is set to read Jess Hitchman's In Every House, on Every Street.
Which stars have been on Bedtime Stories? Full list:
