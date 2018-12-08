When is Elf on TV this Christmas?

When can you watch Will Ferrell as Buddy The Elf this festive season?

Christmas is round the corner, so it’s time to start watching those classic Christmas movies to get you in the festive mood.

One of the new traditions is to put some time aside to watch the 2003 Will Ferrell classic Elf.

ITV have confirmed the you’ll be able to watch Elf on Sunday 16 December at 6pm.

Confirmed: Elf is airing on ITV this Christmas. Sunday 16th December at 6pm. pic.twitter.com/yqd4ByFIZN — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) November 26, 2018

Will Ferrell in Elf (2003). Picture: Alan Markfield/New Line Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

Ever since the year 2016, when the family comedy DIDN’T get an airing on terrestrial TV, fans of the movie have been concerned that the seasonal favourite wasn’t going to be shown on “proper” telly.

Elf tells the story of Buddy, the oversized elf who is sent from the North Pole to modern day America to find his true identity as a human.

The film also stars Zooey Deschanel as Jovie, the girl who befriends Buddy and movie legend James Caan as Walter, his bioglogical father.

So fix yourself a disgusting Buddy breakfast (like THIS guy) and get ready for one of the Christmas highlights of the year,