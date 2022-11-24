When is Elf on TV this Christmas?

When can you watch Will Ferrell as Buddy The Elf this festive season?

Christmas is round the corner, so it’s time to start watching those classic Christmas movies to get you in the festive mood.

One of the new traditions is to put some time aside to watch the 2003 Will Ferrell classic Elf.

Is Elf on TV this Christmas?

Elf isn't scheduled for any terrestrial TV showings in 2022, unfortunately as the film will exclusively air on Sky.

The classic comedy is showing on Sky Cinema Christmas on Saturday 26th November at 8pm.

The film will then get regular showings on the channel until Christmas Day, so check your EPG.

You'll also be able to watch the film via Sky's on demand service Sky Go and via NOW TV .

and via . Elf is also available to buy and keep on the Sky Store

Will Ferrell and Zooey Deschanel star in the festive favourite. Picture: Maximum Film / Alamy Stock Photo

Ever since the year 2016, when the family comedy DIDN’T get an airing on terrestrial TV, fans of the movie have been concerned that the seasonal favourite wasn’t going to be shown on “proper” telly. And it seems like 2022 will be another of the "fallow" years for the Christmas comedy on terrestrial.

But there are other options to download or stream the Will Ferrell favourite:

The 2003 comedy has become a tradition at Christmas. Picture: Maximum Film / Alamy Stock Photo

"Santaaaaaa!" Buddy gets excited in the Christmas favourite. Picture: Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

Can I watch Elf on Netfilx?

Unfortunately, Netflix isn't currently streaming the movie.

Elf tells the story of Buddy, the oversized elf who is sent from the North Pole to modern day America to find his true identity as a human.

The film also stars Zooey Deschanel as Jovie, the girl who befriends Buddy and movie legend James Caan as Walter, his bioglogical father who doesn't get into the spirit of Christmas until his son shows him the error of his ways.

So fix yourself a disgusting Buddy breakfast (like THIS guy) and get ready for one of the Christmas highlights of the year,