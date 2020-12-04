When is Elf on TV this Christmas?

4 December 2020, 19:55

When can you watch Will Ferrell as Buddy The Elf this festive season?

Christmas is round the corner, so it’s time to start watching those classic Christmas movies to get you in the festive mood.

One of the new traditions is to put some time aside to watch the 2003 Will Ferrell classic Elf.

Will Ferrell stars as Buddy in Elf (2003)
Will Ferrell stars as Buddy in Elf (2003). Picture: Moviestore/Shutterstock

Is Elf on TV this Christmas?

Elf isn't scheduled for any terrestrial TV showings in 2020, unfortunately.

But the classic comedy is showing on Sky Cinema Christmas from 12pm on Tuesday 8 December. The film will then get regular showings on the channel until Christmas Day, so check your EPG. You'll also be able to watch the film via Sky's on demand service.

Elf is also available to buy and keep on the Sky Store

Will Ferrell in Elf (2003)
Will Ferrell in Elf (2003). Picture: Snap Stills/Shutterstock

Ever since the year 2016, when the family comedy DIDN’T get an airing on terrestrial TV, fans of the movie have been concerned that the seasonal favourite wasn’t going to be shown on “proper” telly. And it seems like 2020 will be another of the "fallow" years for the Christmas comedy on terrestrial.

But there are other options to download or stream the Will Ferrell favourite:

Amazon Prime Video have Elf streaming on their platform - it's available to rent or buy.

You can buy or rent Elf on the Apple TV store

Will Ferrell in Elf (2003)
Will Ferrell in Elf (2003). Picture: Alan Markfield/New Line Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

Can I watch Elf on Netfilx?

Unfortunately, Netflix isn't currently streaming the movie.

Will Ferrell and Zooey Deschanel in Elf (2003)
Will Ferrell and Zooey Deschanel in Elf (2003). Picture: Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock

Elf tells the story of Buddy, the oversized elf who is sent from the North Pole to modern day America to find his true identity as a human.

The film also stars Zooey Deschanel as Jovie, the girl who befriends Buddy and movie legend James Caan as Walter, his bioglogical father.

So fix yourself a disgusting Buddy breakfast (like THIS guy) and get ready for one of the Christmas highlights of the year,

