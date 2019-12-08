When is Elf on TV this Christmas?

8 December 2019, 15:00 | Updated: 8 December 2019, 15:01

When can you watch Will Ferrell as Buddy The Elf this festive season?

Christmas is round the corner, so it’s time to start watching those classic Christmas movies to get you in the festive mood.

One of the new traditions is to put some time aside to watch the 2003 Will Ferrell classic Elf.

Radio Times have listed Elf as showing on ITV on Sunday 15 December 2019 at 6.10pm.

Elf film poster
Elf film poster. Picture: New Line Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

Amazon Prime Video have Elf streaming on their platform - it's available to rent or buy.

Elf is also available to buy and keep on the Sky Store

You can buy or rent Elf on the Apple TV store

Will Ferrell in Elf (2003)
Will Ferrell in Elf (2003). Picture: Snap Stills/Shutterstock

Ever since the year 2016, when the family comedy DIDN’T get an airing on terrestrial TV, fans of the movie have been concerned that the seasonal favourite wasn’t going to be shown on “proper” telly.

Will Ferrell in Elf (2003)
Will Ferrell in Elf (2003). Picture: Alan Markfield/New Line Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

Elf tells the story of Buddy, the oversized elf who is sent from the North Pole to modern day America to find his true identity as a human.

Will Ferrell and Zooey Deschanel in Elf (2003)
Will Ferrell and Zooey Deschanel in Elf (2003). Picture: Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock

The film also stars Zooey Deschanel as Jovie, the girl who befriends Buddy and movie legend James Caan as Walter, his bioglogical father.

So fix yourself a disgusting Buddy breakfast (like THIS guy) and get ready for one of the Christmas highlights of the year,

