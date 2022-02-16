Netflix's Bad Vegan set to give Tinder Swindler a run for its money

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives is the next true crime docuseries to hit Netflix. Find out when it's released and what to expect from it.

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives is the next in a line of explosive true crime docuseries set to hit Netflix very soon.

The scandalous four-part documentary tells the story of New York restauranteur Sarma Melngailis who became known as the "Vegan Fugitive" after falling for a man who promised to make her dog immortal and her dreams come true.

Watch the official trailer for Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives and find out what we know about the show so far.

Bag Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. is coming to Netflix. Picture: Netflix

When is Bad Vegan released on Netflix?

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives premieres on Netflix on 16th March 2022.

What is Bad Vegan about?

Netflix reveals that Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Futitives is: "A scandalous four-part documentary series that uncovers how Sarma Melngailis, the celebrity restaurateur behind the New York hotspot Pure Food and Wine, went from being the queen of vegan cuisine to the tabloid-touted “Vegan Fugitive” when she falls for a man who promises to make her dreams come true. Millions of dollars, immortal dogs, meat suits, and secrets lead to a twisted tale of love turned criminal."

Who is Sarma Melngailis?

Sarma Melngailis is the former owner and co-founder of Pure Food and Wine and One Lucky Duck, the vegan raw food restaurants. After marrying a mysterious man who claimed he could make her dog immortal, her life began veering off the rails. She was arrested for fraud in 2016 and convicted in 2017.

Who is Anthony Strangis?

Anthony Strangis, who was also known as Shane Fox, is the estranged husband of Sarma Melnagilis. Once on the run Strangis unwittingly led the police to their hotel by ordering a non-raw, non-vegan Domino's pizza in his own name. It has been reported that Strangis was wanted for grand larceny, criminal tax faud, scheme to defraud and violation of labor law.

