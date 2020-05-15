What's happening instead of Eurovision 2020 & when is Europe Shine a Light on?

15 May 2020, 08:00 | Updated: 15 May 2020, 08:01

Eurovision Song Contest 2020
Eurovision Song Contest 2020. Picture: YouTube/Eurovision Song Contest

Find out what the cancelled 2020 Eurovision Song Contest has been replaced by and when and how to watch it.

The Eurovision Song Contest was due to take place in Rotterdam this year, after The Netherlands won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2019 with Duncan Laurence's Arcade.

The historical event was cancelled by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) for the first time in its 64 year history due to the coronavirus pandemic, but what has it been replaced by and how can you watch it? Find out more here.

Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light will replace the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest
Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light will replace the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest. Picture: NPO/AVROTROS/NOS

What's happening instead of the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest?

The Eurovision Song Contest is being replaced by Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light. It will not be a competition, but instead be a celebration of the 41 Eurovision entries this year.

When is Europe Shine A Light on and where can I watch it?

Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light will take place on Saturday 16 May on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 7pm.

What can I expect from Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light?

The event will be hosted by Dutch trio Chantal Janzen, Edsilia Rombleyand and Jan Smit, and will include appearances from our usual BBC narrator Graham Norton and YouTuber NikkieTutorials. The show will also include performances from past winners and Eurovision faves and all 41 acts will come together from their separate locations to sing a rendition of 1997 Eurovision winner Love Shine a Light by Katrina and the Waves.

