When is Westworld season 3 out, what’s the trailer and who’s in the cast with Aaron Paul & Evan Rachel Wood?

Watch the first trailer for the third instalment of the HBO series, starring Evan Rachel Wood and Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul.

HBO have released the first look at Westworld season 3, which is set for release next year, to the backdrop of Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon.

The one-and-a-half minute teaser trailer sees the return of Evan Rachel Wood, but mainly focuses on a new character played by Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul.

Watch the dark and mysterious trailer above, courtesy of HBO and Westworld III.

Aaron Paul and Rachel Evan Wood in the new trailer for Westworld 3. Picture: YouTube/ HBO/ Westworld III

As many fans have noted already, Westworld III looks like a completely different world from the previous two series, seeing Aaaron Paul and Evan Rachel Wood living in a modern world full of handy technological advancements, such as driverless mopeds and dynamically changing clothes.

Aaron Paul's character and Wood's Delores seem to both be involved in criminal activity, but it's unclear what relationship they will have in the series.

Which ever direction Westworld III intends to go in, it's clear they are definitely not playing it safe.

Find out what we know about the season so far below...

When is Westworld III set for release?

So far, show makers have revealed that we can expect the series to drop in 2020.

Who joins Evan Rachel Wood in the cast?

Aaron Paul - who is best known for his role as Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad - has been introduced as a new character in the hit series.

See some of the other cast who are said to be in third series, according to IMDb:

Tessa Thompson - Charlotte Halle

Luke Hemsworth - Ashley Stubbs

Thandie Newton - Maeve Millay

Ed Harris - Man in Black

Jeffrey Wright - Bernard Lowe