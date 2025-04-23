WEDNESDAY season 2: First look images, trailer and Netflix release schedule announced

Watch the Wednesday Season 2 teaser

Find out when the second season of the Netflix show is released and what to expect here.

Netflix's WEDNESDAY, starring Jenna Ortega, has shared its first official visuals and premiere date for season 2.

The hit series, which was first unleashed on the streaming giant in 2022, is finally about to return for a second helping coming to our screens in Autumn 2025.

With Wednesday Addams

Watch the official trailer for Wednesday season 2, see the first look photos and find out when you can expect it to be released, below.

First look images have been released of Wednesday season 2. Picture: Netflix

When is Wednesday season 2 out on Netflix?

Wednesday will come to Netflix in two parts. See their premiere dates below:

Part 1: Launches 6th August 2025

Part 2: Launches 3rd September 2025

Who returns in the Wednesday cast?

Joining Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in season 2 will be series regulars Emma Myers, Steve Buscemi, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Isaac Ordonez, Joy Sunday, Billie Piper, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Victor Dorobantu, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah B. Taylor, Hunter Doohan.

Guest stars to be confirmed for the show are Jamie McShane, Joanna Lumley, Joonas Suatamo, Fred Armisen, Christopher Lloyd, Thandiwe Newton, Heather Matarazzo and Frances O'Connor.

Wednesday season 2 Netflix poster. Picture: Netflix

What to expect from Wednesday season 2?

A synopsis for the show reveals: "Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery."

An article in Tudum also teases that this year will see Wednesday joined at Nevermore by her younger brother Pudsley (Isaac Ordonez), who begins his journey at the school. It adds: "Their parents, Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez Addams (Luis Guzmán), will also have an increased presence on campus — a rare new form of torture for the fiercely independent amateur sleuth."

Jenna Ortega returns as the titular character in Wednesday. Picture: Netflix

Wednesday season one is available to watch now on Netflix, with season 2 launching from 6th August 2025.

