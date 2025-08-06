WEDNESDAY season 2 part 1 soundtrack: Every song played on the Netflix series so far...

Wednesday season 2 Netflix poster. Picture: Netflix

By Jenny Mensah

The first part of the hit Netflix show's second season has been released. Get all the music from its second instalment so far.

Netflix's WEDNESDAY, starring Jenna Ortega, has officially launched its second season.

The hit series, which was first unleashed on the streaming giant in 2022, has delivered part one of its second helping and its as delectable as expected.

Alongside new cast members come yet more sumptuous visuals and another cracking score, with music featuring the likes of The Cranberries, The Kinks, Sisters of Mercy and The Boss Bruce Springsteen himself.

So as you prepare to watch the first helping of the second season of Wednesday, we list each song on the soundtrack so far.

As well as a host of recognisable popular songs, you can also enjoy classical covers and original songs scored for the Netflix series. Listen to the Wednesday original soundtrack, which is available to stream now and see the list of each song as it appears in the second series below...

What's on the Wednesday season 2 soundtrack?

Get the music in every episode of season 2 part 1 here:

Episode 1: Here We Woe Again

My Favorite Things — The Lennon Sisters

Un Mundo Raro — Chavela Vargas

Tropical Island — Barry Lipman Singers

Kiss Me — Sixpence None the Richer

Um Oh Ah Yey — MAMAMOO

Romeo and Juliet, Op. 64 Act I: “Dance of the Knights” — Prokofiev

No Time To Cry — Sisters of Mercy

Nevermore Alma Mater — Pitch Slaps

Dancing in the Dark — Bruce Springsteen

Episode 2: The Devil You Woe

You Really Got Me — The Kinks

Voi che sapete from The Marriage of Figaro — Pantheon Classics

Dies Irae — Verdi (Pantheon Classics)

Episode 3: Call of the Woe

La Cumparsita — Roberto Alagna

I Walked with a Zombie — Roky Erickson

Ride of the Valkyries — Wagner

Bad Moon Rising — CCR (cast rendition)

Bésame mucho — Pedro Vargas

Losing My Religion — R.E.M. (GnusCello cover)

Episode 4: Hyde and Woe Seek

I Want To Know What Love Is — Foreigner

Ain’t That A Kick In the Head — Dean Martin

Symphony No. 34 in C Major, K. 338: Adante di Molto — Mozart

Dream Weaver — Gary Wright

All By Myself — Eric Carmen

Zombie — The Cranberries (piano cover)

Scene d’Amour — Bernard Hermann

Zombie | Wednesday: Season 2, Vol. 1 (Original Soundtrack from the Netflix Series)

Listen to the original soundtrack, which is available to stream now.

When is Wednesday season 2 part 2 come out on Netflix?

Part 2 launches 3rd September 2025

Who returns in the Wednesday cast?

Joining Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in season 2 will be series regulars Emma Myers, Steve Buscemi, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Isaac Ordonez, Joy Sunday, Billie Piper, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Victor Dorobantu, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah B. Taylor, Hunter Doohan.

Guest stars to be confirmed for the show are Jamie McShane, Joanna Lumley, Joonas Suatamo, Fred Armisen, Christopher Lloyd, Thandiwe Newton, Heather Matarazzo and Frances O'Connor.

Wednesday season one and two volume one is available to watch now on Netflix.

