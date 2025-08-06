WEDNESDAY season 2 part 1 soundtrack: Every song played on the Netflix series so far...

6 August 2025, 14:54

Wednesday season 2 Netflix poster
Wednesday season 2 Netflix poster. Picture: Netflix

The first part of the hit Netflix show's second season has been released. Get all the music from its second instalment so far.

Netflix's WEDNESDAY, starring Jenna Ortega, has officially launched its second season.

The hit series, which was first unleashed on the streaming giant in 2022, has delivered part one of its second helping and its as delectable as expected.

Alongside new cast members come yet more sumptuous visuals and another cracking score, with music featuring the likes of The Cranberries, The Kinks, Sisters of Mercy and The Boss Bruce Springsteen himself.

So as you prepare to watch the first helping of the second season of Wednesday, we list each song on the soundtrack so far.

As well as a host of recognisable popular songs, you can also enjoy classical covers and original songs scored for the Netflix series. Listen to the Wednesday original soundtrack, which is available to stream now and see the list of each song as it appears in the second series below...

What's on the Wednesday season 2 soundtrack?

Get the music in every episode of season 2 part 1 here:

Episode 1: Here We Woe Again

  • My Favorite Things — The Lennon Sisters
  • Un Mundo Raro — Chavela Vargas
  • Tropical Island — Barry Lipman Singers
  • Kiss Me — Sixpence None the Richer
  • Um Oh Ah Yey — MAMAMOO
  • Romeo and Juliet, Op. 64 Act I: “Dance of the Knights” — Prokofiev
  • No Time To Cry — Sisters of Mercy
  • Nevermore Alma Mater — Pitch Slaps
  • Dancing in the Dark — Bruce Springsteen
First look images have been released of Wednesday season 2
First look images have been released of Wednesday season 2. Picture: Netflix

Episode 2: The Devil You Woe

  • You Really Got Me — The Kinks
  • Voi che sapete from The Marriage of Figaro — Pantheon Classics
  • Dies Irae — Verdi (Pantheon Classics)

Episode 3: Call of the Woe

  • La Cumparsita — Roberto Alagna
  • I Walked with a Zombie — Roky Erickson
  • Ride of the Valkyries — Wagner
  • Bad Moon Rising — CCR (cast rendition)
  • Bésame mucho — Pedro Vargas
  • Losing My Religion — R.E.M. (GnusCello cover)

Episode 4: Hyde and Woe Seek

  • I Want To Know What Love Is — Foreigner
  • Ain’t That A Kick In the Head — Dean Martin
  • Symphony No. 34 in C Major, K. 338: Adante di Molto — Mozart
  • Dream Weaver — Gary Wright
  • All By Myself — Eric Carmen
  • Zombie — The Cranberries (piano cover)
  • Scene d’Amour — Bernard Hermann

Listen to the original soundtrack, which is available to stream now.

When is Wednesday season 2 part 2 come out on Netflix?

  • Part 2 launches 3rd September 2025

Who returns in the Wednesday cast?

Joining Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in season 2 will be series regulars Emma Myers, Steve Buscemi, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Isaac Ordonez, Joy Sunday, Billie Piper, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Victor Dorobantu, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah B. Taylor, Hunter Doohan.

Guest stars to be confirmed for the show are Jamie McShane, Joanna Lumley, Joonas Suatamo, Fred Armisen, Christopher Lloyd, Thandiwe Newton, Heather Matarazzo and Frances O'Connor.

Jenna Ortega returns as the titular character in Wednesday
Jenna Ortega returns as the titular character in Wednesday. Picture: Netflix

Wednesday season one and two volume one is available to watch now on Netflix.

Blur