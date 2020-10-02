Watch the trailer for the remake of Roald Dahl's The Witches, starring Anne Hathaway

Dahl's beloved story has been reimagined for a modern audience in the forthcoming movie starring Anne Hathaway and Octavia Spencer.

A new trailer of Roald Dahl’s The Witches has been released.

The Robert Zemeckis-directed film, which stars Oscar-winning actors Anne Hathaway and Octavia Spencer, will see the famous book reimagined for a modern audience.

The Witches film poster starring Anne Hathaway. Picture: Warner Bros

Joining Hathaway and Spencer on the cast are Stanley Tucci, Kristin Chenoweth, Chris Rock, Jahzir Kadeem Bruno, Codie-Lei Eastick.

The press release explains: Robert Zemeckis’s adaptation "tells the darkly humorous and heartwarming tale of a young orphaned boy who, in late 1967, goes to live with his loving Grandma in the rural Alabama town of Demopolis."

The press release adds: "As the boy and his grandmother encounter some deceptively glamorous but thoroughly diabolical witches, she wisely whisks our young hero away to an opulent seaside resort. Regrettably, they arrive at precisely the same time that the world’s Grand High Witch has gathered her fellow cronies from around the globe—undercover—to carry out her nefarious plans."

