VIDEO: Watch the emotional full trailer for Toy Story 4

19 March 2019, 14:36 | Updated: 19 March 2019, 18:18

Get the first look at the full trailer for the next film in the animated Disney Pixar franchise.

The official trailer for Toy Story 4 has been unveiled.

The full promo - which witnesses the return of Bo Peep - sees Bonnie create a new toy, Forky, which Woody and co try to protect at all costs.

Watch the full trailer here.

Toy Story trailer 4 released
Toy Story trailer 4 released. Picture: Disney / Pixar

When Woody runs into Bo Peep, he's forced to choose between a new life as a "lost toy" and life back with Bonnie and the family.

Find out more about the fourth in the franchise here...

When Is Toy Story 4 set for release?

Toy Story 4 is set for release on 21 June 2019

Who is in the cast?

See old and new members of the cast below:

Tom Hanks - Woody

Tim Allen - Buzz Lightyear

Joan Cusak - Jessie

Annie Potts - Bo Peep

