VIDEO: Watch the emotional full trailer for Toy Story 4
19 March 2019, 14:36 | Updated: 19 March 2019, 18:18
Get the first look at the full trailer for the next film in the animated Disney Pixar franchise.
The official trailer for Toy Story 4 has been unveiled.
The full promo - which witnesses the return of Bo Peep - sees Bonnie create a new toy, Forky, which Woody and co try to protect at all costs.
Watch the full trailer here.
When Woody runs into Bo Peep, he's forced to choose between a new life as a "lost toy" and life back with Bonnie and the family.
When Is Toy Story 4 set for release?
Toy Story 4 is set for release on 21 June 2019
Who is in the cast?
See old and new members of the cast below:
Tom Hanks - Woody
Tim Allen - Buzz Lightyear
Joan Cusak - Jessie
Annie Potts - Bo Peep