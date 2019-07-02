WATCH: Sean Bean and Dynamo star in latest adverts for Yorkshire Tea

The Game of Thrones star and the Bradford magician have both starred in adverts for the famous British Tea brand. Watch them here.

Sean Bean and Dynamo are the latest Yorkshire celebrities to star in Yorkshire Tea adverts.

Following in the footsteps of the likes of Michael Parkinson and Kaiser Chiefs, the stars have appeared in separate ads which are a nod to their career.

Sheffield's Sean Bean calls upon his famous Game of Thrones character Ned Stark for his ad, which sees him induct new team members with a rousing speech fit for the HBO fantasy drama.

Watch the Lord of the Rings star's advert above.

Dynamo however, made light of his skills as a magician in the advert, which sees him levitate to the top shelf of the tea factory.

Watch the Bradford magician in action below:

The ads come two years after Ricky Wilson and co, who hail from Leeds in West Yorkshire, provided live music whenever customers were put on hold.

Yorkshire Tea aren't the only famous Northern brand to utilise famous celebs from the area.

Peter Kay starred in their Pride & Breadjudice ads in 2017, which sent up period dramas and Jane Austin's famous novel.

However, this year the bread brand have stepped things up a notch, using none other than Hollywood royalty Robert De Niro to sell their bagels.

Watch their tongue-in-cheek GoodBagels advert here:

