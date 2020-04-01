WATCH: Samuel L. Jackson tells fans to "stay the f**k at home" in dramatic reading

1 April 2020, 17:32 | Updated: 1 April 2020, 18:34

The Hollywood A-Lister used his no-nonsense approach to read an updated version of the popular poem and children's book, Go the f**k to sleep.

Samuel L. Jackson has urged the public to "stay the f**k at home" in a new video.

Get the latest NHS advice on Coronavirus

The Pulp Fiction actor took part in an interview from home on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he read an updated version of the popular book "Go the f**k to sleep," which was written by Adam Mansbach.

According to the Hollywood star, Mansbach approached him with an up-to-date version of his poem for the coronavirus, which mixes explicit language with child-like rhyme.

Jackson - who had had previously read for his audiobook - jumped at the chance to read the update, which began: "Stay the fuck at home. Corona is spreading, this shit is no joke".

He added: "It's no time to work or roam. The way you can fight it is simple my friends, stay the fuck at home.

"Now technically I’m not a doctor. But motherfuckers listen when I read a poem. So here I am, Sam Fucking Jackson, imploring you: Keep your ass at home.

"If you want things to get back to normal, don't panic. Just use your dome. Wash your hands, stop touching your face and stay the fuck at home.”

Watch a clip of his dramatic reading of the poem above.

See Samuel L. Jackson's full interview here, where he talks about everything from cancelling his holiday plans to watching Tiger King on Netflix.

