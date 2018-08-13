WATCH: Kenny From South Park - His Greatest Deaths

“Oh my God! They killed Kenny!” And here are just some of the times the cartoon kid got offed.

Outrageous animation South Park made its TV debut on 13 August 1997.

The mastermind of Trey Parker and Matt Stone, it quickly became famous for its crude animation, black humour, off-colour satire and rude words. And, of course, it had running jokes and regular characters.

South Park movie. Picture: Paramount/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

One of the cruellest - and therefore funniest - running jokes is the fate of Kenny McCormick, the kid who wears a parka so tight he can barely speak.

In pretty much every episode of the first five series, Kenny dies in various horrible ways, only to mysterious appear again, right as rain, in the next show.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone, creators of South Park. Picture: DAMIAN DOVARGANES/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Whenever Kenny bites the dust, his friend Stan will yell: “Oh my God! They killed Kenny!” And Kyle would scream: “You bastards!”

As the series wore on, there were more and more ingenious ways of removing Kenny from the scene. Watch the video above for some of our favourites.