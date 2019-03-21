James Buckley uses White Gold skills to sell random stuff

White Gold actor Jeff Buckley sells random stuff for Radio X. Picture: Radio X

See the White Gold and The Inbetweeners star prove just how great a salesman he is in real life.

James Buckley is a man of many talents, and in comedy series White Gold - which also stars Ed Westwick and Joe Thomas - he plays an 80s double glazing salesman with a less than glittering record.

So when he came into Radio X HQ, we asked him to sell some random crap... and to be fair, he didn't do that badly.

Watch the actor sell everything from the famous Inbetweeners' yellow Fiat Cinquecento Hawaii to a pen.

White Gold is available to watch on BBC Two or BBC iPlayer now

Buckley came into the show earlier this month and talked about the "disastrous" Inbetweeners reunion show.

Back in January, the actor - who played the role of Jay Cartwright in the hit C4 series - went viral after apologising to fans for the programme which saw him reunite with his co-stars Joe Thomas (Simon), Simon Bird (Will) and Blake Harrison (Neil) for a retrospective on the coming-of-age drama.

Asked what else he had in the pipeline, Buckley told Chris Moyles: "I'm thinking of taking a year off because I just went insane after the disastrous Inbetweeners reunion."

The actor added jokingly: "Chris, there was so many problems. It was a real lightening in a bottle moment of problems and we managed to catch it at the right moment."

Watch him explain all in our video below: