VIDEO: Watch the failed FYRE festival documentary trailer

Netflix have released their trailer for FYRE, which explores the mayhem of the failed luxury festival that went viral in 2017.

A trailer has been released for a documentary which looks closely at the failed Fyre Festival.

Netflix have dropped a teaser for FYRE, which takes a closer look at the famous "luxury" festival, dissects what went wrong and displays its shocking after-effects.

Watch the trailer above, courtesy of Netflix.

READ MORE: Remind yourself of the chaos of Fyre festival here

Screenshots of Netflix's Fyre festival documentary FYRE. Picture: Netflix

Back in 2017, Fyre festival went viral on for all the wrong reasons, for promising a luxury music event which turned out to be under-resourced and completely unprepared.

The festival creator was threatened with legal action, there was an FBI investigation, and even the threat of prison.

The Nextflix doc promises to take us through exactly what went down with various witness accounts, never-before-seen footage and talking heads.

FYRE is set for release on 19 January 2019.

READ MORE: When Fyre Festival waas fully postponed...