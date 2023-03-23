Courteney Cox cleans star on Hollywood Walk of Fame to promote her home care range

Courteney Cox cleans star on Hollwood Walk of Fame to promote Homecourt brand. Picture: 1. Leon Bennett/Getty Images 2.Instagram/courtneycoxofficial

By Jenny Mensah

The Friends star channelled Monica Geller on Hollywood Boulevard to promote her Homecourt brand and cleaned Jennifer Aniston's star too.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Courtney Cox has shared a video which sees her cleaning stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Friends actor took to the streets of Hollywood Boulevard for the stunt, which sees her go into full Monica Geller mode in a bid to keep the iconic street clean with her Homecourt surface cleanser.

The humorous clip, which is captioned: "Someone’s gotta do it" also sees Cox armed with her product and a paper towel as she tuts at the mess made by passers by.

She also takes time to clean the stars of some familiar names, including her good friend and Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston, as well as Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon.

The reel, which has garnered over 780k likes in less than 24 hours, has gained plenty of attention with Reese Witherspoon commenting: "Thanks for keeping us clean, Court!!"

Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay in the hit show, gushed: "Only the best thing ever".

Meanwhile, actor and comedian David Spade wrote: "Do mine! Wtf!"

It's not the first time Courtney Cox's has used humour to advertise her Homecourt range, which sells everything from room spray, to candles and dish soap.

Halloween saw the Scream actress don a period maids costume as she wiped fake blood off her bathroom floor as she drank red wine.

She captioned the clip: "Life can be messy sometimes"

QUIZ: Is this a genuine Friends episode title… Or not?

Cox was honoured with her star on the Walk of Fame earlier this year, with a ceremony that saw her surrounded by her nearest and dearest.

The ceremony, which took place on 27th February 2023, included speeches from her Friends co-stars Aniston and Kudrow and the actress Laura Dern.

QUIZ: Which Friends character are you?