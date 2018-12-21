VIDEO: Will Ferrell eats fish eyes like a pro

The Elf star played Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Will Ferrell proved once again that he's up for anything when he appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden this week.

The Elf star took part in Spill your Guts or Fill Your Guts - a game where celebrities play against the host and choose between answering an uncomfortable question or eating a gruesome culinary forfeit.

This time the likes of cow tongue, a raw clam shot with sausage juice, fish eyes and turkey testicles were on the menu.

Watch the Anchorman legend play the game with James Corden in their video above.

Will Ferrell eats fish eyes on Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Picture: YouTube/ The Late Late Show with James Corden

It's definitely not the first time Ferrell has proved himself to be a good sport, reuniting with his famous doppelgänger Chad Smith in the name of charity.

February saw him join the Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer, Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, guitarist Mike McCready and singer-songwriter Brandie Carlile at the Moore Theatre in Seattle in February 2018 for a cover of Depeche Mode's Personal Jesus.

Watch a clip of their performance of the 1990 track in a video shared on YouTube by MrBubbrub here:

