VIDEO: See Taron Egerton As Elton John In New Rocketman Trailer

The first official teaser for the new Sir Elton John biopic has arrived.

The first official trailer for Rocketman has arrived, giving us a closer look as Taron Egerton in the role of Sir Elton John.

Watch it above, courtesy of Paramount Pictures.

The biopic, which stars the Kingsman actor, will tell the story of the legend and his iconic songs.

The teaser witnesses Egerton performing one such iconic song in particular, the titular track, which we see him perform live for the first time.

The film is directed by Bohemian Rhapsody‘s Dexter Fletcher, and will also star Jamie Bell star as Elton John's songwriting partner Bernie Taupin.

The trailer comes after a first look of Egerton in the role was shared on social media.

See it here:

.@TaronEgerton stars in #Rocketman, an epic musical fantasy about the uncensored human story of Sir Elton John’s breakthrough years. Experience it in theatres Summer 2019. pic.twitter.com/fwMMoGxSnb — Rocketman (@rocketmanmovie) September 28, 2018

Rocketman is set to be released in Summer 2019.