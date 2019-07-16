VIDEO: Seth Rogen tells Chris Moyles he's still managing to "relax" in the UK

16 July 2019, 14:20 | Updated: 16 July 2019, 14:22

The Lion King actor - who appeared on The Chris Moyles Show with co-star Billy Eichner - has revealed that he's still partaking in his favourite pastime in the UK.

Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner visited the The Chris Moyles Show this week to talk about their roles in The Lion King live-action remake as Timon and Pumbaa.

The actors and comedians - who are reprising the role of the famous animated meerkat and his warthog friend - were quizzed by Chris Moyles on various things.

But the Radio X DJ was most keen to to know if Seth Rogen was participating in one of his favourite pastimes and "relaxing", which may or may not be easier to do in LA than anywhere in the UK.

Watch our video above to see what the Superbad star says.

Seth Rogen is also a big fan of pottery, and makes plenty of items which compliment his pastime perfectly.

See some of them here:

View this post on Instagram

Another little double ashtray vase set I made.

A post shared by Seth (@sethrogen) on

If that wasn't dedication enough, the actor, writer, comedian and producer has taken it upon himself to get in the business himself, with his Houseplant cannabis product:

Watch the official trailer for The Lion King below:

READ MORE: The Lion King 2019 - Cast, trailers, release date & more

