VIDEO: Inbetweeners cast shout famous catchphrases in yellow Fiat

Channel 4 have shared a clip from the 10th anniversary show, Inbetweeners: Fwends Reunited, which took place on New Years Day.

A clip from Inbetweeners: Fwends Reunited has been shared, which sees its famous stars recite their funny one-liners.

Fwends Reunited saw James Buckley, Blake Harrison, Joe Thomas and Simon Bird - who played Jay, Neil, Simon and Will in the hit Channel 4 series - join forces for a special retrospective to celebrate 10 years since the show first aired.

One part of the show saw the cast visit their fictional old school, driving their famous yellow Fiat Cinquecento Hawaii complete with its replacement red door, shouting "FWENDS" and referencing "bus wankers" when they drove past a bus.

Watch the clip above, which sees the actors visit the building where much of the first and second series was set.

The Inbetweeners 10th Anniversary Reunion photo. Picture: Press/ Channel 4

In the Channel 4 clip, the cast also reminisced about how they went back to their normal jobs after shooting the first series with Blake Harrison remembering how he returned to Madame Tussauds where he worked in the "scare chamber".

James Buckley also told how he was fitting kitchens at the time and actually went to collect a kitchen the day after the show had been on- much to a worker's complete bemusement.

Simon Bird also talked about his famous poo scene in the exam hall, while Joe Thomas talked revealed the real-life audience of that fashion show were completely mortified to find his testicle was hanging out of his shorts.

Watch them walk around the school and reminisce in our video below:

The special reunion show came under fire when it aired, as some fans disappointed after they thought it would actually be an episode, while others slammed the show's tone and the choice of Jimmy Carr as presenter.

At the time, James Buckley issued an apology and the likes of Peep Show's Robert Webb in waded in to console him.

James mate, the Star Wars Summertime Special didn’t bear much resemblance to Star Wars. Proper fans understand the difference. It doesn’t stop Mark Hamill apologising but the pair of you should take heart. Never mind the hate - here’s some love you great wally xxx — Robert Webb (@arobertwebb) January 2, 2019

Blake Harrison took a different approach, however, and laughed at the whole situation.

Watch his video, which was posted on Instagram, below:

