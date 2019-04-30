VIDEO: Emilia Clarke goes undercover as Jon Snow in New York's Times Square

30 April 2019, 11:53 | Updated: 30 April 2019, 11:56

The British actress, who plays Daenerys Targaryen in the hit HBO drama, dressed up as Kit Harington's famous character for a competiton.

Emilia Clarke has dressed up as Jon Snow in and taken to New York's Times Square in a new video.

The actress, who plays Daenerys Targaryen in the hit HBO fantasy, swapped her blonde wig for black hair and a beard to depict her co-star Kit Harington's Jon Snow.

Watch her pretty unconvincing depiction of the former King of the North in the clip above, courtesy of Omaze.com.

Emilia Clarke goes undercover as Jon Snow in Times Square
Emilia Clarke goes undercover as Jon Snow in Times Square. Picture: Omaze

The stunt was created to promote the chance to win a place at the Game of Thrones finale party hosted by the Mother of Dragons, Emilia Clarke herself.

Omaze explains: "You and your three binge-watching buddies are hanging with Emilia Clarke and scoring your own private viewing of the very last episode that’s sure to leave us all speechless.

"You’ll get to know Emilia, ask her all the tea (but no final episode spoilers) on what it was like to be part of this amazing show and take tons of fun photos that’ll help you remember this day forever."

In order for fans to be in with a chance of winning the prize, they mist donate to Emilia's chosen charity Same You, to help fund their research program "to help discover new ways of recovery for young adults after brain injury".

Enter the competition and get more information here

Emilia Clarke did tell one person how Game of Thrones ended.

Find out who below:

READ MORE: How are Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow related in Game of Thrones?

READ MORE: From Targaryen to Stark: The Game of Thrones Houses explained

