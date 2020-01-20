VIDEO: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson reveals father's cause of death & thanks fans in video

The Rock has shared a video thanking fans for their support after his WWE Hall of Fame star dad Rocky 'Soul Man' Johnson passed away aged 75.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has shared a video talking about the loss of his father and revealing his cause of death.

Last week saw the wrestling and entertainment world pay tribute to the trailblazing Rocky 'Soul Man' Johnson, after the news of his sad passing on 15 January, aged 75.

After sharing a short tribute to his father, Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram to share a video and thank his fans for their support.

In the video, the Jumanji star revealed he "didn't get the chance to goodbye" to his father, who suffered a "massive heart attack" after feeling unwell, battling an infection and suffering from a blood clot.

He added: "My heart is so full of gratitude deep in my bones, in my constitution, in my wiring, in my heart and in my mana for outpouring of love and the support and the well-wishes and the condolences that you have sent me".

Johnson also added that his father's funeral would be taking place on Tuesday 20 January, and that he would be writing the eulogy.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson reveals his father Rocky 'Soul Man' Johnson's cause of death in heartfelt video.

Ahead of sharing the video, the Fast & Furious star shared a clip of his WWE Hall of Famer father in the ring with the caption: "I love you.

"You broke color barriers, became a ring legend and trail blazed your way thru this world.

"I was the boy sitting in the seats, watching and adoring you, my hero from afar.

"The boy you raised to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am.

"The boy you raised with the toughest of love."

He continued: "Dad, I wish I had one more shot to tell you, I love you, before you crossed over to the other side.

"But you were ripped away from me so fast without warning.

"Gone in an instant and no coming back."

He concluded: "You lived a very full, very hard, barrier breaking life and left it all in the ring.

"I love you dad and I’ll always be your proud and grateful son.

"Go rest high.

#ripsoulman #rockyjohnson"

Most recently, Dwayne Johnson has shared a post of a pen resting on top of a book, suggesting he'd completed writing a eulogy for his dad.

He captioned the image: "This was fun.

"Written a lot of things over the years, but nothing prepared me for this one.

#eulogy #mydad #soulman".

Rocky Johnson, who was born in Nova Scotia, Canada, was a trailblazer in the ring and was the first African-American WWE tag team champion.

He began his career as a wrestler in 1964 in South Ontario, and soon after legally changed his name to his "Rocky Johnson" name.

He was known as "Soul Man" and retired in 1991, with his son Dwayne continuing his wrestling legacy under the name The Rock before becoming a huge film star.

Johnson, who is now a major Hollywood star and who topped Forbes' list of highest paid actors in 2019, inducted his father into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008.

