VIDEO: Danny Dyer's Brexit Rant Has Been Turned Into A Song

12 July 2018, 13:28

An internet hero has immortalised the EastEnders star's Good Evening Britain appearance by turning it into a banger.

Last month saw Danny Dyer make an appearance on Good Evening Britain to discuss his daughter's involvement in this year's Love Island and the second most important topic of the year: Brexit.

As can be suspected, the EastEnders actor had the nation in absolute stitches, telling us his daughter Dani would "nick" the Love Island "readies," and calling former Prime Minister David Cameron a "twat".

Now we can relive the magic moment all over again in the form of song, as Dave Wol has shared a video on Facebook of Dyer's appearance transformed into a dubstep banger.

Watch it above.

WARNING: This video contains strong language which some users may find offensive.

Watch Dyer's original appearance here:

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Danny Dyer at the National Television Awards in 2016

VIDEO: Danny Dyer's Brexit Rant Has Been Turned Into A Song

Vice President Dick Cheney signs "waterboard kit" in teaser trailer

VIDEO: Sacha Baron Cohen Pranks Dick Cheney In Who Is America? Teaser

George Clooney 'recovering at home' after motorbike accident in Sardinia

Steve Ditko: Spider-Man co-creator dies aged 90

Karl Pilkington in Sick Of It teaser trailer

VIDEO: See Karl Pilkington In Sick Of It Trailer